There is no difference between May 9 miscreants and terrorists, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that there is no difference between the miscreants of May 9 and the terrorists, so they will definitely be punished.
Web Desk: According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Peshawar on a one-day visit where he addressed a ceremony at Radio Pakistan Peshawar and said that we are all saddened by the attack on the historic building of Radio Pakistan, it is the historic building in which Pakistan There was a radio system before it was made.
He said that on August 14, 1947, the sounds of independence were raised from this building, Radio Pakistan Peshawar announced the independence of the Kingdom of God, the heartbreaking events on May 9 and 10 saddened the people of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that burning the historical and national heritage is where the patriotism? Chagai’s monument was also reduced to ashes, nations protecting their historical heritage and identity, were burnt here.
He further said that 100 years of records and historical heritage were destroyed, there is no difference between the people who have done this and the terrorists.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that he appreciates the courage of the employees of Radio Pakistan, the funds will be provided in 48 hours.
Shahbaz Sharif said that I announce the immediate payment of the salaries of April and May, the salary of May will be received in 48 hours through the Ministry of Information.
Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan were also present in the ceremony.

