The president, Gustavo Petro, ruled on the sentence of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) on the extermination of members of the Patriotic Union (UP) party.

The president compared the genocide committed by the German dictator Adolf Hitler with the events that occurred in Colombia.

“There is no difference between the Colombian State and the Nazi State”indicated President Petro.

In the same way, the president specified that the Colombian state “is not only murderous, but also genocidal.”

“Our state in contemporary times is genocidal, helped kill thousands of Colombians simply because they were from the left; even today one goes to any corner of any city in Colombia and says: I am from the left; and begins to feel danger. That is the legacy of a genocidal state in the culture of a society,” Petro said.

However, according to the president, there is a big difference between Germany and Colombia; and is that the Germans realized the seriousness of the events and made sure that their future generations would not repeat it, while in Colombia, for him, it has not happened.

“The Court considered that there are various elements that allow it to conclude that in the case there is an international responsibility of the State for breach of its duty to respect the human rights of the members and militants of the UP, even in situations in which it has only been possible to verify a breach of the duty of prevention and/or investigation. In the determination of the attribution to the State of the facts that violated international obligations”, the sentence was handed down.