I already tried the feature film while filming the documentaries, it was already with the film Grandmother, because some things cannot be filmed purely as a documentary. At the beginning of the movie Go crazy was screenwriter and actress Inge Hrubaničová, who experienced crazy neighborly relations. I often experienced them together with her and we always said to each other that this is for a movie. In the end, Inge wrote the script, which gradually became a feature film.

It was a dead end in Stoke

I recently finished reading the book You have no chance by Jack Black. They are stories from the American underworld. In order for someone to be able to write it like this, he has to live through it. It’s the same with the movie. The best films are those that the screenwriter survives. Then they can be trusted. I met Inge when I came to the Stoka theater in 1991.

At first we didn’t like each other, then we became friends, but from the beginning I knew she was a brilliant actress who always