The Alemagna state road is the first “smart” road in Italy. For assisted driving, from Pian di Vedoia to Cortina. And in the future for self-driving cars: “Everything is fine”, underlines Roberto Padrin, mayor of Longarone and president of the Province – but there is little in the intelligence galleries, because there is even a lack of mobile phone coverage “.

A problem that, according to Padrin, is also present in the other Belluno roads, including the motorway. In the Monte Baldo tunnel, the signal is received in the first half. Some difficulties also in the Fadalto tunnel. Continuing on the Alemagna, the Termine di Cadore tunnel is largely obscured. Reception at Ospitale is just enough. In Caralte as well. Transiting elsewhere, the 4 kilometers of the Comelico tunnel are impenetrable.

On the other side of the province, on the Agordina, the Listolade tunnel is equally divided: in reception the entrances on one side and the other, not in the center. The same goes along the tunnel, always on the Agordina, before Agordo. No signal to Cencenighe. Likewise between Vas and Segusino: «Tunnels are the areas most at risk of accidents and for this very reason», says Padrin, «I am consulting the various mobile telephone operators to find out about their availability. Once I have defined the framework I will move with Autostrade, Anas and Veneto Strade ».

The President of the Province has already contacted Wind 3. «I have been informed that they are planning considerable investments in the province, but that they have not yet taken into consideration the problem of tunnels. For the Alemagna, I will ask for a comparison as soon as possible, especially in relation to the uncovering of the Termine tunnel. Alemagna was the first road equipped with CV2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) technologies. 336 workstations, a control room in the Bigontina roadhouse in Cortina, more than 35 million investment. The Green Islands will be located every 20-30 kilometers, areas where energy from renewable sources will be distributed, and the motorist will find the opportunity to recharge for vehicles. They will also be “droning fields”, that is, stopping places for drones ».

Once the system is up and running, the driver can be informed about detours, alternative routes, parking and supplies. “I do not deny the usefulness of the services, once the process was up and running, but that the galleries would have remained without coverage”, remembers Marianna Hofer, mayor of Valle, “we were informed by Anas herself from the very first contacts with public administrators on the innovative construction site. And it is one of the reasons why I already said then that all that money could be diverted to more urgent works ». Hoffer says she is even more convinced of this idea, thanks to her realization. But not quite completed.