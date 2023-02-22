The Secretary of Mobility of Santa Marta, Ernesto Castro, announced the measurements that will be adopted for this Wednesday, February 22, by the taxi driver strike in the city.

The official reported that the measure of beak and plate for all vehicles is raised to facilitate the displacement of the samariums. Nor will the restriction of the day without a barbecue apply. What does remain is the ban on male barbecue.

In Santa Marta there will be no blockades on urban or local roads. The loqueo will be in the Troncal del Caribe. There will be a humanitarian corridor for the passage of ambulances. The protest is scheduled to start at 5:00 in the morning.

The taxi drivers union indicated that the blockades will be in:

– Mamatoco.

-Glorieta José Benito Barros ‘La Piragua’.

– Zuca Bomb,

-Airport and the entrances and exits of El Rodadero.

