Home News There is no pico y placa or day without a barbecue in Santa Marta during a taxi driver stoppage
News

There is no pico y placa or day without a barbecue in Santa Marta during a taxi driver stoppage

by admin
There is no pico y placa or day without a barbecue in Santa Marta during a taxi driver stoppage

The Secretary of Mobility of Santa Marta, Ernesto Castro, announced the measurements that will be adopted for this Wednesday, February 22, by the taxi driver strike in the city.

The official reported that the measure of beak and plate for all vehicles is raised to facilitate the displacement of the samariums. Nor will the restriction of the day without a barbecue apply. What does remain is the ban on male barbecue.

In Santa Marta there will be no blockades on urban or local roads. The loqueo will be in the Troncal del Caribe. There will be a humanitarian corridor for the passage of ambulances. The protest is scheduled to start at 5:00 in the morning.

The taxi drivers union indicated that the blockades will be in:

– Mamatoco.

-Glorieta José Benito Barros ‘La Piragua’.

– Zuca Bomb,

-Airport and the entrances and exits of El Rodadero.

It might interest you: Taxi drivers will protest the use of illegal platforms

See also  Chiaverano, Deputy Mayor Tentarelli resigns

You may also like

increasingly recycled and traceability

US approves extradition to Peru of former President...

Liaoning: “Procuratorate + Women’s Federation” Diversified Assistance Mechanism...

Fuerza Ciudadana prepares candidates for the territorial elections...

Palo Alto Networks EPS Beat Expectations by $0.27,...

Celsia presented financial results

[Xinhua News Agency]The Political Bureau of the CPC...

The taxi driver strike is still going strong.

Announcement of the location of the Barcelona Temple

Looking at the foreign investment report card in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy