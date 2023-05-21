“There is no progress in our territories”

Ilsa Banuví Cáizamo, youth coordinator of the Chocó Indigenous Council, said that “no progress is being seen in our territories in Chocó” and denounced that 250 indigenous children and youth have committed suicide in the last five years in the department.

He reiterated the request made to the government for an urgent intervention in the department of Chocó due to the complaint about the resurgence of humanitarian emergencies in the territory.

According to the representative of the Territorial Council, although negotiations with armed groups present in the department are highlighted in the central government, the situation in their communities is the same or even worse than before.

“In our territory there is no progress being made on the implementation of the Agreement that is being discussed at the national level, the same situations continue to happen in our territories, entire communities are in confinement, this generates a serious humanitarian crisis in each one of us. of the territories, we just don’t see a guarantee of security,” he added.

“We are not seeing any progress, we are only staying in dialogues, I feel that the way in which it is being carried out is not working, because they remain like lukewarm cloths but at the level of the territories we continue to see the presence of the different groups and They continue to intimidate our population,” he said.

Likewise, he referred to the very serious number of 250 indigenous children and young people who have committed suicide in Chocó in the last five years as a result of the situation of violence, expressing that “our young people are in a crisis.”

“We are tired of not seeing any hope to mitigate this situation (…) the lack of opportunities, access to higher education and the fact that young people are in permanent confinement has caused this rupture in the social fabric,” Banuví said.

Additionally, it warned that in addition to the 250 fatalities, another 100 indigenous children and youth have attempted to take their own lives in the context of the effects on their lives by the armed groups present in their territories.