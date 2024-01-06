By: Hugo Fernando Cabrera Ochoa

The government of engineer Luis Enrique Dussán López ended, of whom I was, with certainty, the main defender against the media attacks by those who were uninformed about his performance, and having written countless columns during the past four years, in which I narrated in detail each action, project and works of the government, like surely no other columnist from Huila – obviously as part of my work as communications coordinator of the aforementioned mandate – I must point out that like everything in human existence, the processes have a beginning and an end.

Many say in their open expression, that, what is past is past; that the future is ahead and that we do not have to look in the rearview mirror; that you have to turn the pages of the book to be able to advance in the story that is told through them and that life is like a bicycle, in which to maintain balance and move forward, you have to go forward.

The truth is that there is no race without a start, without an opening, without a beginning, without a, ready, go; And precisely in a government, this begins with the formation of a work team, made up of a group of people who must be part of a mechanism that generates a natural force called synergy.

In the case of the beginning of an administration, it is essential to review, study and know perfectly what is coming and how it is coming, so ignoring the past does not apply here, whether it has been good or has not been satisfactory, because both the Successes as well as errors must be examined, to continue with the former or correct the latter, there is no doubt about that.

The current governor, Rodrigo Villalba Mosquera, is more than clear about the way in which the public affairs of a territory like Huila are directed, in fact, during his time as governor of this department, in the period between 2004 and 2007. , the region did extremely well, because in this period of time important infrastructure works were erected, the agricultural sector was strongly supported, and it is clear that thanks to their initiative, today the Opita land is a national power, indisputable, in production of coffee.

After the commemoration of the hundred years of the department of Huila, the main parks of the 37 municipalities that make it up were improved, developing a facade plan in each of them, decorating the streets surrounding them. Today, most of them preserve that reception room in perfect condition, just as it was left in the administration of that time.

To continue advancing in the growth and development of the department, Governor Villalba Mosquera proposed in his campaign five pillars on which he will deploy all his actions to build a “Huila Grande”, those five elements are: alliance for security and good government, alliance for social progress, alliance for economic development and regionalization, alliance for sustainability and alliance for a more productive and sustainable rural Huila.

We are facing the start of a government that promises to fulfill what is proposed, and I fully and positively believe that it will achieve it. We will follow up.

