There is no right for athletes to be treated like this in Chocó!

By Jose Maria Daza SanchezPresident Colombian Association of Sports Journalists – ACORD Chocó

Did you know that due to the negligence of officials from the Chocó Sports and Recreation Institute, Indecho, 180 young athletes that make up the sports leagues in Chocó cannot go to participate or compete in the next national games that will be held in the coffee region next November, despite their sacrifice in preparation?

The story is that to participate in the qualifiers and then in the sports competitions in the national games, one of the fundamental requirements is the registration of the athletes for each modality to participate. Well, the official in charge of doing this procedure, who is responsible for the Sports Control position, at the time, prevented them from going to compete.

This happens after the abrupt retirement of the direction of the entity of Delcin Bejarano, who after having been mentioned in the rendering of accounts of that year, by the same governor as the best office secretary, they ask for his resignation and they accept it. .

His replacement, put in place by those personal and political interests, must assume responsibility and obviously the nominator and the aforementioned official who sinisterly omitted to relate and report, as required by the Fundamental Charter of the National Games, the number of athletes who had the leagues, some already classified and that, for example, he did register one hundred athletes who do not exist in reality, but he did not include his own and reported leagues with zero registered athletes. There is no right, for God’s sake!

The true athletes who, with so much sacrifice have prepared themselves and not exactly sponsored by the departmental government, left them out of competing are in the Handball, Soccer, Futsal, Indoor Soccer leagues in the male and female categories, Judo , Karate Do, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Tennis, Indoor and Beach Volleyball and Canoeing. Sports that have brought triumphs and have made Chocó famous and of which those bad leaders have surely taken photos.

Does it seem normal to you? There is something perverted or is it that evil is so structured that from the initial cut in resources it culminated in the removal of these leagues. Remember that they initially spoke of $13,000 million and they ended up assigning $4,500 million. Machiavelli said: “Think wrong and you will be right” and here you have to think wrong.

Already in the past games they took out such an important character in the representation of Chocó before world sports, the weightlifter Francisco Tulio Palomeque Palacios, who qualified directly for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. They did not register him “by mistake”. These “errors” are systematic since the management of the sport, like many other things, is turned over to politicking and that is the result.

Oh! But they did register some sports modalities such as Archery, which a few days ago gave him sports recognition, Badminton, Bowling (in Christian: bowling) among others, modalities that do not have much weight in the Department.

I hope that the talk that is left over is returned and not taken as the petty cash!

The worst thing is that after such a muddy mess, to say the least, they had to go to the Ministry of Sports to make the bear to see if they would extend the registration period to do what cats do with their deposition. And they didn’t get it.

I have in my possession a copy of an official letter in which the official responsible for updating the information on the platform called Hércules XXI National Games, transparently delivers to Mrs. Lucila Mosquera Valencia, head of the Sports Control division, all the information and access codes to said platform.

In other words, from there, the potential participants had to be included in a second “long” list to later make a third and final list of those classified. The omission occurred in the second list.

How is it possible that said official goes and travels with the canoeing league, sees that three representatives of Chocó qualify and reports zero athletes affiliated with that league? And so he did with twelve more leagues. Excuse me, is this not perversion or bad faith?

If there were an authority or control entity that would undertake an investigation ex officio and determine responsibilities, it would be a great precedent, but we know that this is co-opted and they are the same with them and nothing will happen and that in four years we will be seeing the same thing and even worse circumstances.

Total indignation in our athletes and leaders of the sports leagues and clubs who prepared themselves for almost four years without the help of any contributor and that because of that (?) I don’t know what to say anymore, so many illusions are dashed.

Obviously, we are very sorry that the Chocó, in these personal interests, lead to chaos and the destruction of such relevant activities, the pride of our athletes who, in their frustration, do not stop lamenting these sad facts of ineffectiveness, inefficiency and creeping politicking.

Excuse me, I’m upset.