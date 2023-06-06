“There is no State to care for migrants in Acandí”

After meeting with the national entities, governorships, and mayors’ offices in charge of addressing the migration crisis in Chocó, Antioquia, and Norte de Santander, due to the daily arrival of thousands of migrants from at least seven countries, most of whom make transit to Central America and the United States, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation concluded that the measures adopted by them have been insufficient and the problem persists.

During the meeting, in which the implementation of 48 key recommendations embodied in a preventive report of the Delegate for Human Rights on the subject last January was verified, attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco expressed her concern about the lack of state presence in the territories.

“There is no State in those regions and we all have the obligation to place the institutional framework there permanently. We need to find real solutions to this crisis that persists and worsens every day,” said the Attorney General.

Among the great concerns expressed there by the Public Ministry were that the migrant population continues to be victims of human trafficking, forced labor, child sexual exploitation, and scams, among other scourges.

He also warned that the migration issue was assigned by the Government to an internal working group, when before it was in a management, thus reducing its management capacity.

The delegate for Human Rights, Javier Sarmiento Olarte, whose office has been leading the preventive actions of the Attorney General’s Office in the face of the crisis, also called attention to the urgency for the Foreign Ministry to advance in the implementation of the Comprehensive Migration Policy and set its national and territorial implementation path.

In addition, he insisted on the need to include territorial entities in the implementation of this public policy, not only asking them for basic compliance reports, but also seeking to integrate the measures found in Law 2136 of 2021 into the particular context of each region.

Finally, delegate Sarmiento highlighted the initiative of the governments of Antioquia and Chocó, regarding the creation of a single instance between their administrations for the migrant population.

He also warned that the role of international cooperation in monitoring, assisting and guiding the migrant population is not a responsibility, as if it is the responsibility of the national and territorial administrations, but a work of support and strengthening of institutional capacities, limited in time and resources.