There is no ‘stick for spoons’ to try constituent: Esguerra

Again, the discussion arises in some political sectors about the possibility or not of a Constituent Assembly, this time to carry out the reforms that the Government seeks, but that have difficulties in Congress for their approval, at least in the terms that they want. the Administration, as it happens with health.

This possibility has been raised in the political wing closest to the Government (Petrism), although the Executive has so far not spoken about the issue. However, some are wary of the fact that President Petro has invited the people to defend the reforms in the public square.

For the former minister and constituent Juan Carlos Esguerra, although it is a mechanism contemplated in the Magna Carta to reform it, this is not the time to embark on it, and more so taking into account the political polarization that exists.

THE NEW CENTURY: Some think that the government would go to a constituent assembly given the difficulties it has in Congress to carry out its reforms. Do you think you could choose this route and what would be its risks?

JUAN CARLOS ESGUERRA PORTOCARRERO: Well, it could, provided that the requirements established by the Constitution itself are met for its eventual reform through a constituent assembly.

But that has some procedures, it has some requirements and, of course, each and every one of them must be met.

ENS: Former President César Gaviria pointed out that “to think that at this moment there is a legal environment to make great changes to the Constitution or a constituent is to dream.” Do you share or not this thesis?

JCEP: Yes, I think that in this matter there is not, as is popularly said, the ‘stick for spoons’. That is to say, it seems to me that there is not an environment sufficiently supported by the people for something as coarse as attempting a constitutional reform through a Constituent Assembly.

It seems to me that if this is imposed by some on others, it would end up not working.

ENS: Is it suddenly more complicated today to support a constituent assembly because there is a leftist government and because President Petro has invited the people to demonstrate in the streets against the reforms that are in Congress?

JCEP: I don’t believe that because, on the other hand, he has repeated, and I have heard him say it many times, that he is a fan of the 1991 Constitution, in which he even participated, he says, when he was in the M-19 and helping to prepare the projects. who introduced the M-19.

So he claims to be a supporter and defender of the 1991 Constitution, with what that means.

Now that you can try, I repeat, a constitutional reform along this path is possible, but it seems to me that this requires an environment that is not available at this time.

It seems to me that the atmosphere is too politically polarized between one and the other to try that path. Something very different from what happened in 1990 and 1991, where everything was given so that a process such as the one that was carried out on that occasion could be carried out with sufficient support from one and the other, and from the others.

ENS: Some think that going through the constitutional assembly to make reforms is a way of ignoring Congress. What is your opinion?

JCEP: It is one of the paths to reform the Constitution and, of course, a path that takes place outside the path of Congress, but these are possibilities that coexist, as well as a referendum and others, provided for in the Constitution itself.

A reform along this path is not unconstitutional. What it is to go over Congress, yes, what it is like to go over Congress, advance the reform by any other of the paths that the Constitution has provided for its reform.

ENS: In any case, the Constitution shields itself by establishing that the constituent is the participation mechanism that requires the most requirements to be made (…).

JCEP: Of course, because the ordinary path for constitutional reform is undoubtedly the path of Congress. The others are constitutional paths too, but they are extraordinary.

ENS: As a result of the collapse on several occasions of the justice reform, sectors such as Uribismo propose a constituent limited to this issue. Do you think this is possible or would it inevitably spill over into other issues during its development?

JCEP: At the time, the Supreme Court of Justice said, when it ruled on Decree 1926 of the year 1990, that if a constituent assembly was convened and, therefore, the one who was going to speak was, “let’s say so”, the primary constituent, it would not be they could impose limits as to the matter on which the reform would refer. And that part of the Decree was struck down.

And, what was said is “if there is a constituent, it has a wide path to rule on any constitutional issue.”

ENS: What do you think about the development that the Constitution of 91 has had in these more than three decades?

JCEP: It seems to me that it has had more reforms than it should, but the development has been quite positive.

There are some matters in relation to which we are still waiting for Congress to make the corresponding regulation and development. But what has been the march of the 1991 Constitution, the legitimacy of the Constitution, the affection that people have for it and the way in which it has entered the hearts of Colombians, the constitutional feeling for me is very clear.

ENS: What frustrates you most about what hasn’t been developed in the Constitution?

JCEP: For example, in matters of justice we naturally need to make progress, I tried to do it, but it didn’t work. It seems to me that there are certain reforms that are particularly urgent, especially those that should be aimed at moving justice away from politics and politics away from justice.