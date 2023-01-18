On the last day of the 90th National Coffee Congress, last December, the president of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC), Roberto Vélez Vallejo, announced his retirement after seven years leading the union. Beyond the resignation of the leader, what was surprising was the reason: according to Vélez, it was due to the express request from the Presidency of the Republic.

“I received a call from President Gustavo Petro’s chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, where she told me that the president wanted to start an election process for a new manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers. That was basically what we talked about, ”she said at the time.

Relations

He added that “the important thing is to maintain a harmonious relationship between the Government and the coffee producers. The Petro government is fully supportive of the coffee sector; in fact, the Ministry of Finance announced an aid package for the sector, in the same way from the Ministry of Agriculture”. He also said that this is important to the extent that joint work is always for the benefit of coffee-growing families.

The decision was surprising not only for the union but for other sectors of the economy that considered that Vallejo’s management had been significant. But now what is worrying is the election of the new manager, since it has not yet been defined who will be the representative of the coffee growers in the country.

Juan Camilo Restrepo, former Minister of Finance, told this newspaper that “it is not explained why they asked the Federation manager to resign, nor why they have not appointed a new manager. Difficult times are coming for coffee and it is urgent that there is soon someone at the head of the union”.

According to information known to EL NUEVO SIGLO, the Federation has made progress in defining the profile of the manager. Next week there will be a steering committee, where the creation of said profile will be finalized. After this, a proposal is presented to the National Committee, made up of the ministers and the national director of Planning; When this committee approves the profile, possible candidates would begin to sound.

Names

According to the Federation, although names have already been mentioned in some media, they correspond to people that coffee growers from some regions have mentioned because they consider that they can be represented by them, but the truth is that there is still nothing official.

Once the shortlist is defined, which is expected to be in February, the candidates will be in the different regions to make their presentation. What comes next is that an extraordinary congress is held to define the new manager, which would take place, according to the Federation, in March. This is what is expected.

crops

On the other hand, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects world coffee production to rebound in 2022/23 mainly due to a larger harvest in Brazil, which will lead to an increase in world stocks, the ministry said in a semi-annual report.

The USDA estimates that world production will increase by 6.6 million bags to 172.8 million in 2022/23, and that consumption will be only 800,000 bags, higher than the previous season at 167.9 million.

The report points out that “in the face of this situation of improving supply”, coffee prices published by the International Coffee Organization had fallen by 25% since February.

The USDA expects Brazil’s arabica coffee production to increase by 3.4 million bags to 39.8 million, although it is considered well below the country’s recent biennial cycle annual crops, which peaked at nearly 50 million. of sacks

Meanwhile Vietnam, the world’s second largest coffee producer, will harvest 30.2 million bags, 1.4 million less than the previous season, due to reduced yields. The USDA noted that fertilizer prices in Vietnam had risen as much as 70% in the past year.

“Farmers responded by reducing fertilizer use, which is expected to reduce yield and production from the previous year,” the report states.

The USDA forecasts global coffee stocks at the end of the 2022/23 season to increase by 1.5 million bags, to 34.1 million.

Production in Colombia

According to the Federation, Colombia produced almost 11.1 million 60-kilo bags of coffee in 2022, 12% less than the 12.6 million bags in 2021, the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) reported on Wednesday.

This figure is the result of excess rainfall due to a prolonged La Niña phenomenon in the last two and a half years, the Federation explained in a statement.

Likewise, the FNC said that in December production fell 29% to 981,000 bags, compared to the almost 1.4 million bags produced in the same month of 2021.

So far this coffee year, October-December 2022, production exceeded 2.9 million bags, 17% less compared to the more than 3.5 million bags harvested in the previous period.

With regard to exports, these decreased by 8% in 2022, to just over 11.4 million 60-kilo bags of coffee compared to the more than 12.4 million bags placed on international markets throughout the year. long of 2021.

Meanwhile, in December exports fell 12% to just over one million bags versus the almost 1.2 million exported in the same month of 2021.

So far this coffee year, exports exceeded 2.8 million 60-kilo bags, 14% less compared to the almost 3.3 million bags exported in the same previous period.

It should be noted that Colombia is the world’s largest producer of mild washed Arabica coffee and some 560,000 peasant families earn their livelihood from its activity.