The deputy president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, categorically affirmed that there is no possibility that abortion can be legalized in El Salvador as long as Nuevas Ideas has a parliamentary majority.

“Let it be completely clear: as long as Nuevas Ideas is a majority in the Legislative Assembly, there is not the slightest possibility that abortion will be legalized in El Salvador. We defend life above all things, “said Castro on his social networks.

On various occasions, both deputies, as well as President Bukele himself, have assured that the protection of the family and life itself will be maintained from the moment of conception, denying any possibility of legalizing abortion.

