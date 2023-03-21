Home News “There is political persecution of the government of Daniel Quintero”: Esteban Restrepo
"There is political persecution of the government of Daniel Quintero": Esteban Restrepo

“There is political persecution of the government of Daniel Quintero”: Esteban Restrepo

Esteban Restrepo, who 20 days ago made his intention to run for the Antioquia Governorship official, assured that there is a pressure that is brewing in the control bodies in order to intervene in the regional elections this year, in which the recently approved Independientes political party seeks to expand its representation throughout the country:

“I am a pre-candidate for the Governor of Antioquia and we also have candidacies throughout the country and what they want to do is use the control bodies to affect democracy and affect the electoral contest”, assured the former secretary of government of Medellín.

The Antioquia political leader delivered these statements after the release of his former cabinet partner, the Secretary of Education of Medellín, Alexandra Agudelo Ruíz, was confirmed. “A judge from the Republic of Colombia has just revoked the security measure against Alexandra Agudelo Ruiz, Secretary of Education of Medellín, where It clearly shows that there is a political persecution of the government of Daniel Quintero and those of us who were part of it, by different control bodies ”.

In addition, he denounced that there would be a campaign with political interests to discredit Daniel Quintero at any cost: “The Attorney General’s Office has been accelerating and pressing many officials of the Provincial and Regional Attorney’s Office to speed up the processes that they have against in a preliminary way and without any foundation, based on this electoral year.”

