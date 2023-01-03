1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

(1) There was light to moderate snow in northern Xinjiang yesterday

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there was light to moderate snow in northern Xinjiang.

（2）Haze or fog appeared in Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei and Sichuan Basin this morning

This morning, moderate to severe haze occurred in central Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, most of Henan, southwestern Shanxi, and central Hubei; visibility was less than 1 in parts of eastern Sichuan, western Chongqing, western Guizhou, southeastern Henan, and eastern Hubei. Kilometers of heavy fog, local visibility less than 200 meters.

2. Facts abroad

(1) There was heavy precipitation in the southern part of Central Africa and the northern part of Australia

In the past 24 hours, there have been light to moderate snowfalls and local heavy snowfalls in northern Eastern Europe, southern West Siberia, eastern Central Siberia, and western Far East. Heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in the Amazon Plains, the western part of the Brazilian plateau, central and southern Africa, northern Australia, and the northwestern coast of the United States.

(2) The temperature in most parts of North America and Europe is relatively high, and the high temperature in southern Australia continues

In the past 24 hours, the temperature in most of Europe, Siberia, and most of North America continued to rise, 4-8°C higher than normal in the same period. Among them, southeastern Canada, the central and eastern United States, and southern Europe were locally higher than 10°C. In southern Australia, the daily maximum temperature is above 38°C, and local high temperature weather exceeds 41°C.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) There is smog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places in the central and southern part of North China

From the 3rd to the 5th, the atmospheric diffusion conditions in central and southern North China, central and western Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and western Jiangnan were poor, with light to moderate haze. There is heavy haze in some areas. In addition, from the night of the 3rd to the 5th to the morning of the next day, there were heavy fog in parts of eastern Henan, southern Hebei, western Shandong, and eastern Sichuan Basin. On the 6th, affected by the cold air, the diffusion conditions in the above-mentioned areas improved, and the haze weather weakened and dissipated.

(2) There will be strong snowfall in northern Xinjiang

From the 3rd to the 5th, due to the influence of the short-wave trough moving eastward, there will be a more obvious snowfall process in northern Xinjiang. Most areas in northern Xinjiang will have light to moderate snowfall, and some areas in Yili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places will have heavy snowfall. , Affected by the cold air, there are 5-7 winds in most areas of northern Xinjiang, and the temperature drops by 4-8°C. In addition, from the 3rd to the 5th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of the southeastern part of Northwest China, the northern part of the Western Sichuan Plateau, and eastern Tibet; there was light rain in the eastern part of Southwest China and eastern Jiangnan.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) There was heavy snowfall in Central Asia, the Midwest of the United States and other places

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the Kazakh Hills, central and southern Siberia, southwestern Canada, southern Labrador Peninsula, the Midwest of the United States, and the Great Lakes. Among them, the Midwest of the United States, Kazakh Hills and other places Some areas experienced heavy snowfall; the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, the Philippine Islands, and the southeastern coastal areas of the United States experienced light to moderate rain, and local heavy to heavy rain.

(2) UMThere is heavy precipitation in the north and high temperature in the south of Lia

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in parts of northern Australia; there will be high temperature weather in central and southern Australia, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally around 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 3rd to 08:00 on January 4th,Some areas in northern Xinjiang, southeastern Tibet, central Qinghai, southern Gansu, and southwestern Shaanxi have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, high-altitude areas such as northern Xinjiang have heavy snow (10-16 mm) . There was light rain in parts of the Sichuan Basin, western Chongqing, central and western Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 5-7 winds in parts of northern Xinjiang and central Tibet (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 3rd to 08:00 on January 4th)

From 08:00 on January 4th to 08:00 on January 5th,Some areas in northern Xinjiang, southern Qinghai, and eastern Tibet experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, some areas in Yili River Valley, Tacheng, and Altay experienced heavy snowfall (10-16 mm). There was light rain in parts of southwestern Hubei, western Hunan, eastern southwest, northern Guangxi, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 5-7 winds in northern Xinjiang, central Tibet, and parts of Hexi in Gansu (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 4th to 08:00 on January 5th)

From 08:00 on January 5 to 08:00 on January 6,There were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and eastern Southwest China. Among them, there were heavy snowfalls (5-9 mm) in parts of northern Xinjiang and the Ili River Valley. There was light rain in parts of the western part of Jianghan, the eastern part of Southwest China, the northwestern part of South China, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 5-7 winds in parts of northern Xinjiang, western Inner Mongolia, and central Tibet (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 5th to 08:00 on January 6th)

Make:Zhao Wei Zhang Bo and Lian Zhihua Issued by: Chen Tao

[

责编：杨煜 ]