The Comfenalco Antioquia Employment and Entrepreneurship Agency has vacancies in Valle de Aburrá, Oriente, Southwest, Bajo Cauca, Magdalena Medio and Northeast. In total there are 1,033 opportunities for high school graduates, technicians, technologists, and professionals.

In Valle de Aburrá there are 385 job offers for architects, general practitioners, palliative care physicians, administrative nurses, nursing assistants, psychologists, lawyers, occupational health and safety professionals, administrative analysts, call center consultants, service consultants, accounting and financial managers, branch managers , accounting leaders, drivers, general service and cafeteria assistants, recreationists, inventory assistants, kitchen assistants and vehicle enlisters for Medellín, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana and Girardota.

Also read: They are looking for Colombian nurses to work in Germany: they pay 2,300 euros

In the East there are 311 jobs For Psychologists, Social Professionals, Industrial Engineers, Industrial Mechanics, Accountants, Accounting Analysts, Marketing Leaders, Cosmetologists, Business Administrators, Farm Operators, Business Executives, Warehouse Assistants, Occupational Health and Safety Professionals, Collection Operators , loading and unloading assistants, pharmacy managers, hotel and cashier assistants, food assistants, facilities maintenance assistants, wet zone assistants, maintenance assistants, attractions assistants and recreationists to work in Rionegro, El Carmen de Viboral , Marinilla and Guarne.

In Southwest there are 270 opportunities for zootechnicians, agricultural engineers, logistics coordinators, logistics assistants, nursery supervisors, land surveying technicians, mechanics, agricultural operators, profit operating assistants, administrative and accounting assistants, sales advisors, head cooks, hotel and cashier assistants, food, attractions assistants, wet zone assistants and maintenance to work in Caramanta, Amagá, La Pintada, Ciudad Bolívar and Salgar.

In Bajo Cauca there are 30 vacancies for environmental professionals, nursing managers, operations supervisors, integral operators, receptionists, waitresses and various trade assistants to work in Caucasia, El Bagre and Cáceres.

Besides: Antioquia: People who were looking for a job are scammed with false vacancies from Comfenalco

In Magdalena Medio there are 30 offers for maintenance supervisors, electromechanical technicians, materials technicians, production assistants, electrician assistants, drivers, cashiers and crane operators for Yondó and Puerto Berrío.

In Northeast there are 7 jobs for professionals in compliance and valuation contracts, comprehensive child care teachers and financial inclusion advisors for San Roque, Cisneros and Amalfí.

Those interested can consult the detail of the closing dates to send the resume on the portal in the Employment Agency section and in the offers tab. Among the requirements to access the vacancies is to have the resume registered in and apply only to vacancies for which the profile and requirements are met.