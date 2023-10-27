There they are painted

It is a collective of women artists and figurative artists; This was born with the purpose of creating a space for learning and artistic production, which takes drawing and traditional techniques as its backbone, with the intention of giving projection, as well as relevance, to contemporary figurative art.

The collective, from its artistic profession, is mainly committed to creating works that work on intimacy, death and femininity, especially in a context as adverse as the city of Cali.

Its members are graduates of the plastic arts school of the Popular Institute of Culture of the city of Cali and in turn, they share continued training in the ClarOscuro workshop with the teacher Gabriel Meneses, a space for meeting knowledge, where through study academic, have developed a series of pictorial resources that each one appropriates in the search for its own plastic language.

The artistic production of the collective takes dreamlike, symbolic, and romantic elements with which they establish a bridge with more contemporary references such as Jenny Saville, Natalia Segovia, Nicolás Uribe and Guillermo Lorca.

It is through the exploration of the line, stain and color that his work generates, reinventing and discovering the qualities that the materials provide; maintaining with resistance the value of knowing oneself as a feminine collective.

Review of each artist

Luisa Ortiz

His work refers to the fragmentation suffered by the soul as a result of different traumatic experiences, represented by compositions that connect nature with biomechanics, which guide the process of resilience with the desire for transformation.

Mariana Muñoz

With her art she transmits the emotions that many people try to hide in their daily lives because they think they are negative, for her it is a means of expressing the deepest part of her being where no one can save her, only her art.

Valeria Ruiz

His main interest is in the human figure, he seeks to understand it and understand it. In his works he exposes characters who are going through vulnerable and complex emotions, portraying sadness and pain from his point of view.

Ana Blandon

His pictorial proposals have a romantic, hopeful and welcoming tinge; They are stories that are told through portraiture, in the effort to capture the skin and vulnerability of others, with the gestures and features that make each person unique. He likes to insist on hoarding and finding what he shares with other beings.

