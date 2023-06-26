There was an accident at Tamme intersection – Lääne Elu

Photos by Malle-Liisa Raigla

There was an accident at Tamme intersection on Monday at 15:33.

According to patrol policeman Jaanus Nurmi, the Dacia coming from Uuemõisa along the Tallinn highway wanted to make a left turn, but ran into a motorcycle coming from the city. According to Nurmi, the Dacia driver’s view was obscured by a van coming from the city side at the same time, which also wanted to make a left turn at the intersection. “Unfortunate accident,” said Nurm.

