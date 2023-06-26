Home » There was an accident at Tamme intersection – Lääne Elu
News

There was an accident at Tamme intersection – Lääne Elu

by admin
There was an accident at Tamme intersection – Lääne Elu

Photos by Malle-Liisa Raigla

There was an accident at Tamme intersection on Monday at 15:33.

According to patrol policeman Jaanus Nurmi, the Dacia coming from Uuemõisa along the Tallinn highway wanted to make a left turn, but ran into a motorcycle coming from the city. According to Nurmi, the Dacia driver’s view was obscured by a van coming from the city side at the same time, which also wanted to make a left turn at the intersection. “Unfortunate accident,” said Nurm.

Previous articleThere was an accident at Laitse rally park

See also  University, departments of excellence: Milan State exploit, Rome Sapienza and Federico II Naples. Pass Bologna and Padua

You may also like

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Robin Hack comes from Arminia Bielefeld...

Liverpool revealed the new number that Luis Díaz...

“Kamikaze cyclists” are not welcome in Fellbach

DRC/Exetat 2023: 1,008,253 students expected

Surprise! This is the largest company in Cesar,...

Mali adopts new constitution

DRC: the Franco-Congolese Vitiligo Association raises awareness for...

Prepare for the temporary closure of Mega Cable

During a group talk with members of the...

Twitter faces fines in the billions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy