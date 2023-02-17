Home News There was an exchange of shots near the U. Externado




At ten in the morning this Friday, February 17, an exchange of shots was recorded near the facilities of the Externado de Colombia University, according to preliminary information it was due to an attempted robbery.

Apparently, during the pursuit, some shots were fired between police uniforms and the criminal, likewise, the educational institution maintained that no one on the campus was injured during the event.

“The Externado University thanks those who have expressed their concern about a possible attack in the surroundings of its facilities and allows itself to clarify that the situation presented corresponds to an attempted robbery against which the authorities acted promptly and efficiently and thanks to which The situation was controlled and the offender was captured,” the University said in a statement.

Thanks to the prompt response of the National Police, it was possible to capture the subject near the H and I buildings of the institution.

To this fact is added what happened very early in the west of the capital, when some criminals tried to rob a casino, this fact left three people dead, including a policeman and two assailants.

