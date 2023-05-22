Home » There was an overselling of tickets and fake tickets for the Alianza FAS match that ended in tragedy – Diario La Página
There was an overselling of tickets and fake tickets for the Alianza FAS match that ended in tragedy

The Minister of the Interior of El Salvador, Carlos Bidegain, indicated this Sunday that the fans have pointed out an overselling of tickets -and counterfeit tickets- for the game between the Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS) that was suspended after a human stampede that left 12 people dead.

“The same fans have reiterated that fake tickets were sold and that there was also an overselling of tickets, closing gates and little presence of stadium personnel at the box office and tickets,” the official said at a press conference.

He regretted the blockade of ambulances and “medical personnel seeking to help the victims” that took place outside the Cuscatlán Stadium. “This is reprehensible, they endangered the people who were transferred and who needed urgent assistance,” he added.

The director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya, maintained that most of the 88 injured people “were treated” and “some of them were even discharged and some remained under observation” in medical care centers.

Amaya added that emergency relief and reaction plans are carried out “based on a probable scenario” and that this is given by the organizers. He argued that these plans are complicated “when the scene is violated by the same organizer.”

The death of these 12 people, which becomes the greatest sports tragedy in the Central American country, occurred within the framework of the return game for the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament.

FIFA and different world football teams have expressed their condolences to the Salvadoran fans, as has the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The Salvadoran authorities are investigating the incident, but to date they have not identified any alleged culprit.

