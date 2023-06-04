“There was never any interference in the dismissals of Essmar”: Atesa

The company assured that they will reserve the right to take legal action for those who have attacked their reputation.

Through a statementAtesa clarified that it was not involved in the decision of the Santa Marta Public Services Company –Essmar, for laying off six workers on May 30.

The pronouncement is given after the name of the company was linked to these layoffs, which were classified as a ‘labor massacre’ by the Essmar workers’ union.

“There has never been any interference by Atesa in the autonomous decisions of Essmar, company with which there is a relationship that is limited to that of the supervisory entity of the concession contract 007 of 1994, through which our operation in Santa Marta is framed”, he sustains.

In turn, they stated thatour organization reserves the right to take legal action in the caseagainst whom through their light and unfounded assertionshave undermined Atesa’s reputation”.