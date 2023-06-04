Home » “There was never any interference in the dismissals of Essmar”: Atesa
News

“There was never any interference in the dismissals of Essmar”: Atesa

by admin
“There was never any interference in the dismissals of Essmar”: Atesa

The company assured that they will reserve the right to take legal action for those who have attacked their reputation.

Through a statementAtesa clarified that it was not involved in the decision of the Santa Marta Public Services Company –Essmar, for laying off six workers on May 30.

The pronouncement is given after the name of the company was linked to these layoffs, which were classified as a ‘labor massacre’ by the Essmar workers’ union.

“There has never been any interference by Atesa in the autonomous decisions of Essmar, company with which there is a relationship that is limited to that of the supervisory entity of the concession contract 007 of 1994, through which our operation in Santa Marta is framed”, he sustains.

Also read: “We have never received support from the District, only attacks”: Atesa

In turn, they stated thatour organization reserves the right to take legal action in the caseagainst whom through their light and unfounded assertionshave undermined Atesa’s reputation”.

See also  Promoting Chinese-style modernization needs to properly handle several major relationships——On in-depth study and understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China_Xinhua News Agency

You may also like

FC Barcelona champions of the UEFA Champions League

Roy Barreras overcame cancer after successful operation

Beware of “Mediterranean diseases”: How to protect your...

“It didn’t turn out as we thought but...

Murdered a community leader in Cauca

Haiti: Our country is bleeding to death –...

Taking on new cultural missions and writing a...

Lahore: The bodies of two young brothers were...

Transmilenio must pay millionaire compensation to Recaudo Bogotá

Learning fundamental analysis: Analysis & company presentation –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy