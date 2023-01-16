A commission of the Attorney General’s Office, made up of personnel from the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations, investigators, forensic doctors and other experts, established that there was no possible sexual abuse by a US military against a girl Nukak Maku.

“With this investigative activity, not only in the Prosecutor’s Office, but also in other entities that could be involved, and even with the Nukak community itself, it has been concluded that nothing has been found, I repeat, nothing about the case that was made. reference…”, emphasized the Attorney General.

The alleged assault was reported by an international media outlet, which also assured that the victim would have given birth to a baby. Given this, the Prosecutor’s Office carried out several verifications in the departmental hospital, the Registry Office, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), other entities of the national and local order, and with the same indigenous community.

“I will address a letter to the president of Univisión to explain each of these issues and the work done by the officials of the Attorney General’s Office, and that this information be rectified because it is not true,” revealed Prosecutor Barbosa Delgado.

The commission of the Prosecutor’s Office will continue in the department and will carry out a prioritization of sexual crimes and other serious cases of violation of the rights against women, children and adolescents.

“First of all, we are going to strengthen, in San José del Guaviare, the urgent acts with a prosecutor and investigators dedicated exclusively to dealing with this type of crime in which the victims are members of the indigenous community (…) we are going to strengthen this, there is some problems with these communities, which are nomadic communities (…) it is a private community”, stated the Attorney General of the Nation.

For the practice of urgent acts, the capacities of Legal Medicine and rural doctors will also be articulated to have a comprehensive vision; and verifications will be made in bars and hotels, among other places, to identify events in which the freedom and sexual formation of indigenous minors have been affected.

The consultations carried out before the ICBF account for 378 cases of sexual abuse against members of the indigenous communities of Guaviare. These data will be contrasted with the missionary systems of the Prosecutor’s Office to be clear about the processing and speed that has been given; and to establish whether the victims have received timely and comprehensive care.