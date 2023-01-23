Despite the desire to reach an agreement between the taxi drivers union and the representatives of the Ministry of Mobility and the Ministry of Transportation, no agreement was reached.

That is to say, that the mobilization of the union will be held next February 22.

Although the protest was scheduled for this Monday, January 23, they reported that given the possibility of dialogue they were suspending the mobilization and engaging in a dialogue with the District.

The main topics discussed at the dialogue table were:

1. Operation card and control card

1.1 In which cases it can be immobilized and in which cases it cannot

1.2 Analysis of social security in taxi drivers

2. Condemns the physical and verbal attacks of the police against drivers (videos)

3. Needs to update the tariff framework (MinTransporte Resolution)

4. Lack of control of illegal platforms in private vehicles

5. Approach to dosing sanctions

6. Digitization of procedures such as the control card

7. Visits to companies within the framework of Strategic Road Safety Plans

8. Legality of photodetection

9. Who represents and who does not represent the associations

10. Needs to update the MinTransporte Decree 1079

From the District Mobility Secretariat, the Undersecretary for Citizen Services, Adriana Iza, reported that it is important for the District and National government to listen to the concerns of the sector and find suitable solutions for the interested parties.