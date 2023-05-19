There was no agreement between YUMA and the inhabitants of Aguas Blancas on drainage works

The concessionaire YUMA and the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) publicized the storm drainage works that they intend to carry out in a section of Ruta del Sol 3 in Aguas Blancas, however, they could not reach an agreement with the inhabitants of that corregimiento of Valledupar .

“The date they had to reach the community was May 22 and 23, to start the drainage works, but until the consortium gives an answer, they cannot move forward,” said Yajaira Zapata, president of the Community Action Board of that territory.

“Then we are waiting for the audit to pass the report to meet again and agree on the date,” Zapata added.

THE POINT OF DISAGREEMENT

EL PILÓN spoke with the representative of Valledupar, Silvio Cuello, who explained that YUMA, through the Ariguaní construction company, wants to “5 culverts of different sizes: one of 1.90 by 1 meter, another of 1.50 by one meter and so on… wherever they think they go”.

However, the official said, “Some leaders stated that they do not see the solution they were delivering with good eyes.”

In counterpart, the community would have proposed the installation of box culverts, also called box sewers, so that in addition to the passage of water, animals can pass through.

THE MEASURES PROPOSED BY THE INHABITANTS

The measures proposed by the inhabitants of Aguas Blancas for these structures would be 3 meters wide and long, but Cuello countered that they were 2 meters.

“I told the YUMA, the ANI, the Ariguaní construction company and the inspectorate who were there to listen to the request to make them 2 meters by two meters,” added the ombudsman.

And continued: “They agreed to review the proposal, hopefully they consider it and do it quickly because the waters are going to start to fall and it is not known if the winter will be the same or worse than last year.”

“THE WORKS THAT YUMA PROPOSES ARE NOT REACHING”: JAC

On the other hand, the president of the JAC reiterated that there are another 5 pending petitions related to “the returns, the roundabouts, entrance and exit of the corregimiento and the bays for the merchants”.

According to the community leader, “The community is requesting that they carry out additional works, since the ones they propose are not enough to cover the entire stretch.”

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista