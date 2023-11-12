There will be a differential rate for communities surrounding the San Luis de Gaceno toll – news

The Sisga Concession through a statement indicates that the Concession contract under the PPP scheme No. 009 of July 10, 2015, has allowed progress in the financing, designs, construction, rehabilitation, improvement, operation and maintenance of the Transversal corridor of the Sisga, with the purpose of connecting the departments of Cundinamarca, Boyacá and Casanare.

One of the financing tools for this work and as established contractually, is the San Luis de Gaceno Toll station, which will come into operation as of November 10, 2023.

Likewise, through resolution 20233040048765 issued by the Ministry of Transportation, differential rates are established for the inhabitants of the municipalities of Sabanalarga, San Luis de Gaceno and Santa María, in order to alleviate daily expenses in the communities at the same time. that the connectivity conditions between departments are improved.

These are the established differential rates:

IE Category – $2,700 pesos

Category I vehicles for private service, whose owners or holders under a leasing contract are residents of the Municipalities of Sabanalarga or San Luis Gaceno; and Category I public service vehicles that are authorized by the competent authority for the provision of public passenger transportation service on the following routes:

Tunja – Yopal, or vice versa, Guateque – Yopal, or vice versa, San Luis de Gaceno – Monterrey, or vice versa, San Luis de Gaceno – Villanueva, or vice versa, Bogotá-Yopal, or vice versa, Tunja – Villavicencio, or vice versa, Guateque – Villavicencio, or vice versa Official Category I vehicles that belong to the Municipalities of Sabanalarga and San Luis de Gaceno.

Category IE1 – $2,700 pesos

Category I vehicles for private service, whose owners or holders under a leasing contract are Santa María residents; and Category I public service vehicles that are authorized by the competent authority for the provision of public passenger transportation service on the following routes:

Tunja – Yopal, or vice versa, Guateque – Yopal, or vice versa, Bogotá-Yopal, or vice versa, Tunja – Villavicencio, or vice versa, Guateque – Villavicencio, or vice versa Official Category I vehicles that belong to the municipality of Santa María.

LaConcession points out that, in the last (5) five months, 27 spaces have been provided for socializations, however, they have had low attendance, however, the dialogue is always open, they also reiterate that the San Luis de Gaceno Toll Station is It is within the Concession Contract under PPP scheme No 009 of 2015, so it is completely legal.

They also point out in the document that, between the months of March and May 2017, the socialization process of the relocation of the San Luis Gaceno toll was carried out. After this process, on January 11, 2019, a binding concept was issued prior to the relocation of the toll under resolution 0057 issued by the Ministry of Transportation.

Source: Sisga Concession

