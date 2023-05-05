There will be a new trial of the Piombino nurse for 4 deaths – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 04 MAY – The Court of Cassation has confirmed the acquittal of the nurse from Piombino (Livorno), Fausta Bonino, for six cases of suspicious death in the ward out of the total ten of which she was accused in the legal case.



But there will be a new appeal process in Florence for another four suspicious deaths on which the Supreme Court did not confirm the acquittal of the Florence appeal court on January 22, 2022. An encore appeal will be needed for these.



The deaths occurred between 2014 and 2015 among patients in the intensive care unit where the nurse worked. Fausta Bonino was charged with ten murders on charges of causing the deaths of patients by injecting them with massive doses of heparin. In 2019 the Livorno court, with an abbreviated trial, sentenced her to life imprisonment for four out of ten abnormal deaths. Then the appeals court acquitted her of all charges of murder “for not having committed the crime”. Now the Cassation is postponing four cases to a new trial. (HANDLE).

