There will be less rainfall in the next week, artificial rain increase, open source and drought resistance

There will be less rainfall in the coming week, and the provincial special class for drought prevention and drought relief requires all regions

Artificial rain enhancement, open source and drought resistance

Huasheng Online, November 7th (all media reporter Xiao Xiufen correspondent Liu Yanlong) The reporter learned today from the provincial special class on drought prevention and drought relief that the rainfall will be less in the next week and the drought will continue to develop. All localities must seize favorable weather conditions and increase artificial growth. Rain intensity, as much as possible to increase water source.

On the 6th, there was drizzle in parts of southern Hunan, but the precipitation in most parts of the province was zero. The meteorological drought monitoring on November 6 showed that 111 counties (cities, districts) in the province were rated as severe drought or above, of which 67 counties (cities, districts) were extremely dry. 76 counties (cities, districts) had consecutive severe drought days for more than 60 days, Xinshao, Huitong, Guiyang and other 41 counties (cities, districts) had consecutive severe drought days for more than 30 days, Xinshao up to 90 days. According to statistics, from 8:00 on the 3rd to 8:00 on the 6th, the average rainfall in the province was 1.9 mm, with the maximum rainfall of 13.9 mm in Chenzhou City, and the maximum rainfall was 44.5 mm at the peak station of Wugaishan Town, Suxian District.

The meteorological and hydrological departments predict that there will be less rainfall in the next week and the temperature will rise. On the 8th, there was light rain in parts of northwestern Hunan, and on the 12th, there was light rain in northern and Hunan, and favorable conditions for artificial precipitation enhancement operations may occur. Among them, there was moderate rain in northwestern Hunan. The main rivers in the province will maintain low water levels.

