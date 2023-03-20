Covioriente, informs that in the remainder of March and during the months of April and May, night vehicle restrictions will be presented in the passage through the new and improved bridges located in the Cumaral – Aguazul section, which will be subjected to safety tests. burden.

In this way, on Wednesdays of each week, mobility restrictions will be developed from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am, during which time alternate intermittent steps will be given to vehicles.



The first load tests will be carried out next Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the following structures of the Villanueva – Monterrey section, Functional Unit 4 of the road project:

During the next 11 weeks, this is how the activities will be carried out in the 120 vehicular structures located in Functional Units 2 to 6 of the Villavicencio – Yopal Corridor.

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of controlling the vehicular flow, which will be re-established once the load tests are finished.

Source: Covioriente

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

