The Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company, (EAAAY), informs that, due to the commemoration of Good Friday, on April 7, 2023, the solid waste collection and transportation service WILL NOT BE PROVIDED for the sectors with the routes and frequencies corresponding to Fridays.

Likewise, the Final Disposal service at the El Cascajar Landfill will not be provided during this date.

Below we list the neighborhoods that are part of this frequency:

DAYTIME SCHEDULE

Source: Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company

