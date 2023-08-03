There will be power cuts in many districts and neighborhoods in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Power outage in Bursa UEDAŞ provided information about the regions to be built. In which neighborhoods will the power outage be in Bursa? Electricity exchange outage news…

GEMLIK ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 04.08.2023 09:00 – 04.08.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/GEMLIK district.

Addresses Without Energy: DR.ZİYA KAYA, HAMİDİYE

INEGOL POWER OUTPUT

Between 04.08.2023 13:00 – 04.08.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: AKHİSAR

Between 05.08.2023 10:00 – 05.08.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: AKHİSAR

Between 05.08.2023 12:30 – 05.08.2023 17:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: ÇİFTLIKKÖY, EDEBEY, ESENKÖY, KIRAN, SÜLE, TAHTAKÖPRÜ, YENİCEKÖY

Between 05.08.2023 13:00 – 05.08.2023 18:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: ÇELTİKÇİ,HOCAKÖY,KEMALPAŞA,TURGUTALP

Between 05.08.2023 14:00 – 05.08.2023 18:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: ÇAVUŞKÖY, HALHALCA, KARAGÖLET, Martyrs

Between 05.08.2023 18:00 – 05.08.2023 20:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: ÇİÇİ, KINIK, KUŞUNLU, OZLUCE

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 10:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: SURGERY

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: AKHİSAR, SURGERY, SÜLEYMANİYE

Between 06.08.2023 10:00 – 06.08.2023 11:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district. Addresses Without Energy: YENİCEKÖY

Between 04.08.2023 09:30 – 04.08.2023 17:30

Due to the Network Operation in BURSA/MUSTAFAKEMALPAŞA district, a power cut will be applied at the addresses below.

Addresses Without Energy: DOWNLOAD, UPPER

LIGHTNING ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 04.08.2023 09:00 – 04.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: SAMANLI

Between 05.08.2023 09:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: ŞİRİNEVLER, FOUNDATION

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 10:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: YUNUSEMRE

Between 06.08.2023 10:00 – 06.08.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: YUNUSEMRE

OSMANGAZI POWER OUTPUT

Between 04.08.2023 09:30 – 04.08.2023 12:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: KOCANAIP

Between 04.08.2023 09:30 – 04.08.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy:NAMIK KEMAL

Between 04.08.2023 13:00 – 04.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: KOCANAIP, NAMIK KEMAL

Between 05.08.2023 09:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: DÜRDANE, GÜNDOĞDU

Between 05.08.2023 13:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: MURADİYE

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: GEGIT, YENIKENT

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: ALTINOVA

NILUFER ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 11:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy:TAHTALI,YAYALACIK

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: 29 OCTOBER, ALAADDİNBEY, URUNLU,YALACIK

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: ÇALI, DEMİRCİ

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: GÖKÇE, YOLÇATI

Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: BALKAN, ERTUĞRUL, HASANAĞA, ÜÇEVLER

ORHANGAZİ ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 05.08.2023 09:00 – 05.08.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: YENIKOY

Between 05.08.2023 13:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: YENIKOY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

