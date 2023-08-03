There will be power cuts in many districts and neighborhoods in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Power outage in Bursa UEDAŞ provided information about the regions to be built. In which neighborhoods will the power outage be in Bursa? Electricity exchange outage news…
GEMLIK ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 04.08.2023 09:00 – 04.08.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/GEMLIK district.
Addresses Without Energy: DR.ZİYA KAYA, HAMİDİYE
INEGOL POWER OUTPUT
Between 04.08.2023 13:00 – 04.08.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKHİSAR
Between 05.08.2023 10:00 – 05.08.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKHİSAR
Between 05.08.2023 12:30 – 05.08.2023 17:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇİFTLIKKÖY, EDEBEY, ESENKÖY, KIRAN, SÜLE, TAHTAKÖPRÜ, YENİCEKÖY
Between 05.08.2023 13:00 – 05.08.2023 18:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇELTİKÇİ,HOCAKÖY,KEMALPAŞA,TURGUTALP
Between 05.08.2023 14:00 – 05.08.2023 18:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇAVUŞKÖY, HALHALCA, KARAGÖLET, Martyrs
Between 05.08.2023 18:00 – 05.08.2023 20:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇİÇİ, KINIK, KUŞUNLU, OZLUCE
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 10:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: SURGERY
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKHİSAR, SURGERY, SÜLEYMANİYE
Between 06.08.2023 10:00 – 06.08.2023 11:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district. Addresses Without Energy: YENİCEKÖY
Between 04.08.2023 09:30 – 04.08.2023 17:30
Due to the Network Operation in BURSA/MUSTAFAKEMALPAŞA district, a power cut will be applied at the addresses below.
Addresses Without Energy: DOWNLOAD, UPPER
LIGHTNING ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 04.08.2023 09:00 – 04.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: SAMANLI
Between 05.08.2023 09:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: ŞİRİNEVLER, FOUNDATION
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 10:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: YUNUSEMRE
Between 06.08.2023 10:00 – 06.08.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: YUNUSEMRE
OSMANGAZI POWER OUTPUT
Between 04.08.2023 09:30 – 04.08.2023 12:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: KOCANAIP
Between 04.08.2023 09:30 – 04.08.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy:NAMIK KEMAL
Between 04.08.2023 13:00 – 04.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: KOCANAIP, NAMIK KEMAL
Between 05.08.2023 09:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: DÜRDANE, GÜNDOĞDU
Between 05.08.2023 13:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: MURADİYE
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: GEGIT, YENIKENT
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: ALTINOVA
NILUFER ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 11:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy:TAHTALI,YAYALACIK
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 29 OCTOBER, ALAADDİNBEY, URUNLU,YALACIK
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇALI, DEMİRCİ
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: GÖKÇE, YOLÇATI
Between 06.08.2023 09:00 – 06.08.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: BALKAN, ERTUĞRUL, HASANAĞA, ÜÇEVLER
ORHANGAZİ ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 05.08.2023 09:00 – 05.08.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: YENIKOY
Between 05.08.2023 13:00 – 05.08.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: YENIKOY