On February 6, according to news from provincial and municipal meteorological bureaus, there will be rain and snow in some parts of our province in the next two days. At this time of year, the cold air hits frequently, so you must keep warm when you go out, and beware of catching a cold.

According to the latest meteorological observation data, it is expected that from the night of the 6th to the daytime of the 7th, Gannan, Longnan, and Tianshui will be cloudy, with light snow (rain) in some places, and sunny to cloudy in the rest of the province. From the night of the 7th to the daytime of the 8th, Dingxi, Longnan, Tianshui, Pingliang, Qingyang, Baiyin and other cities were cloudy and overcast with light to moderate snow or sleet, and there were heavy snow in some places, and the three cities of Gannan, Linxia, ​​and Lanzhou were cloudy and turning Overcast with light snow, moderate snow in some places, cloudy in other parts of the province, cloudy with light snow in some places, moderate snow in the eastern Qilian Mountains. From the night of the 8th to the daytime of the 9th, Qingyang City was cloudy and cloudy, with light snow in some places. Gannan, Longnan, and Pingliang were cloudy and cloudy, with light snow or sleet in some places, and the rest of the province was cloudy and sunny. There is light snow in the eastern Qilian Mountains.

The Lanzhou Meteorological Bureau announced that during the daytime from the 6th to the 7th, due to the influence of the northwest airflow, the weather in our city was mainly sunny or cloudy, the atmospheric stratification remained static and stable, and the diffusion conditions were average; The trough and the cold air have successively affected the city. There are light snowfalls in the city, the temperature drops, and the diffusion conditions are better; the snowfall is 0.2 to 2.5 millimeters, of which there are moderate snowfalls in most of Yuzhong and the central and southern Qilihe, and the snowfall is 2.5 to 5 millimeters , with a maximum snow depth of about 4 cm, accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 6. From the 9th to the 10th, due to the influence of the northwest airflow, the weather in our city was fine, the temperature rose, and the diffusion conditions were average; from the 11th to the 12th, affected by the fluctuating airflow, the weather in our city was mainly cloudy, and the diffusion conditions were good. Meteorological experts said that in the next week, the city’s diffusion conditions will be generally good, and the forecast level of air pollution meteorological conditions will be mainly at level 2.

The duration of this weather process is short, and the cooling rate is weak. The highest temperature has dropped by 6°C to 8°C cumulatively, and the minimum temperature has dropped by 3 to 5°C. Among them, on the 7th, the temperature in our city was relatively high, between -5°C and 9°C, the highest temperature in the three counties and Lanzhou New District was between 6°C and 8°C, and the lowest temperature was between -14°C and -11°C; On the 8th, the temperature in the whole city dropped significantly. The highest temperature in the urban area and the three counties dropped by 6°C to 8°C compared with the 7th, the highest temperature in the urban area was around 2°C, and the highest temperature in the three counties and Lanzhou New Area was between -1°C and 1°C; The lowest temperature appeared at 20 o’clock on the 8th, the urban area was -6°C, and the lowest temperature in the three counties and Lanzhou New District was between -11°C and -9°C; in the early morning of the 9th, the temperature in the city was low, and the lowest temperature in the urban area was -8°C ℃, the lowest temperature in the three counties and Lanzhou New District is between -16℃ and -14℃. Beginning during the day on the 9th, the highest temperature in the city rose significantly. The urban area was between 8°C and 10°C, and the three counties and Lanzhou New District were between 6°C and 9°C.

Teng Xiaohong, all-media reporter of Lanzhou Daily

Editor in charge: Wang Xuwei