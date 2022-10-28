one,live weather

1、Domestic live

There is rain and snow in Qinghai, Xinjiang, Heilongjiang:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in northeastern Heilongjiang, northwestern Xinjiang, and eastern Qinghai, with a precipitation of 3-11 mm; light to moderate rain occurred in central and northeastern Hunan, northern Zhejiang and other places , local heavy rain; Yunnan Wenshan, Pu’er local heavy rain or heavy rain.

2. Live abroad

Heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in parts of the Indo-China Peninsula, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, central Central Africa, and northern Brazil. High temperatures continued in northern Australia and central West Africa.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

There will be rain, snow and strong winds in the north to cool the weather

From the 28th to the 30th, due to the combined influence of short-wave troughs and cold air, there were light rain or sleet in the eastern part of Northwest China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern North China, and Northeast China. Among them, there were moderate rains in northern Shaanxi and central and southern Inner Mongolia. There were light to moderate snow and local heavy snow in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northern Heilongjiang. At the same time, the above areas will have a temperature drop of 4-6°C from west to east, among which the temperature drop in central and eastern Inner Mongolia will exceed 8°C, accompanied by winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8.

In addition, from the 28th to the 29th, affected by the cold air, there will be rain, snow and strong winds in the northern Xinjiang region. There is light to moderate rain or snow in the northern part of northern Xinjiang, and heavy snow in Altay and local areas along the Tianshan Mountains. At the same time, the northern Xinjiang area will have a temperature drop of 4-8°C, and the local cooling rate will exceed 10°C, accompanied by winds of magnitude 4-6 and gusts of magnitude 7-8.

2. Foreign key weather

Significant rain and snow in northwestern North America：In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the northwestern United States, southern Alaska, Midwestern Canada, Baffin Island, northern Labrador Peninsula and other places, and local heavy snow. Moderate to heavy rain, with localized torrential rain, along the western coast of Canada. In addition, there are moderate to heavy rains and local torrential rains in the tropical islands of Southeast Asia and other places.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 28th to 08:00 on the 29th,There were light to moderate snow or sleet and local heavy snow in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern Xinjiang and areas along the Tianshan Mountains, northern and eastern Qinghai, eastern Tibet, northern Sichuan plateau, and central Gansu. There were light rains in parts of western Inner Mongolia, central northern Xinjiang, eastern Northwest China, western North China, western Huanghuai, western Jianghuai, Jianghan, northwestern and eastern Jiangnan, most of Southwest China, and eastern Taiwan Island, and there were moderate rains locally. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of western Inner Mongolia, northeastern Northwest China, southern Jiangsu, and eastern Zhejiang (see Figure 1). There will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southwest of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northeastern part of the South China Sea, and the central and eastern waters.

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 28 – 08:00 on 29th)

From 08:00 on October 29th to 08:00 on the 30th,There is light rain or sleet in parts of northeastern Xinjiang, central Inner Mongolia, and eastern Tibet; eastern Northwest China, most of Southwest China, northern and western North China, western Hubei, northwestern Hunan, most of Zhejiang, and central Taiwan There are light rains in the east and other places, among which, there are moderate to heavy rains in the northeastern part of Taiwan Island. There are 4-5 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 2). There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and the northern and central waters of the South China Sea. Gusts 10-11.

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 29th – 08:00 on October 30th)

From 08:00 on October 30th to 08:00 on the 31st,There were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, and northern Xinjiang. Among them, there was heavy snow locally in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northwestern Heilongjiang. There are light to moderate rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, the central and western parts of Northeast China, northern Hebei, most of Zhejiang, central and southern Sichuan, northwestern Guizhou, central and southern Yunnan, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there are local heavy rains in the northeastern part of Taiwan Island. . There are 4-6 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia, eastern Zhejiang and other places (see Figure 3). There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and the northern and central waters of the South China Sea. Gusts 10-11.

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 30 – 08:00 on 31st)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the rainy and snowy weather in Northeast China, North China and other places from 28 to 29 and its adverse impact on transportation and urban operation;

2. Pay attention to the adverse effects of rain and snow weather in northern Xinjiang and other places;

3. Pay attention to the development trend of typhoon “Nigg” and the impact of wind and rain on the South China Sea and the coastal areas of South China;

4. The development trend and impact of meteorological drought in Jiangnan and northern South China;

5. Autumn forest grassland and urban fire prevention meteorological services.

Make:Xiao Yiqing Zhang Feng Guan Yue Liu Yang Issued: Fang Chong

[

责编：杨煜 ]