There will be strong rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and secondary disasters need to be prevented_Hangzhou Net

There will be strong rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and it is necessary to prevent secondary disasters

On May 12, the reporter learned from the Meteorological Bureau of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region that it is expected that there will still be heavy rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and the rainfall will weaken significantly on the 14th.

During the day today, some areas in Beihai, Qinzhou, Fangchenggang, Yulin, Wuzhou, Guigang and other cities experienced moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain, and other parts of Guangxi were cloudy to cloudy with light rain and local heavy rain.

From tonight to the daytime on the 13th, some areas of Yulin, Beihai, Qinzhou, Wuzhou, Guigang and other cities will experience moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain, and other parts of Guangxi will be cloudy to cloudy with showers and local heavy rain. The highest temperature: 22-26°C in southeast Guangxi, 23-29°C in other areas; From the evening of the 13th to the 14th, the entire region of Guangxi was cloudy to cloudy with mostly light rain, and there were moderate to heavy rains in eastern Guangxi.

On the sea surface of the Beibu Gulf, from today to the 13th, there will be heavy rain to heavy rain, northerly winds of magnitude 5-6, and gusts of magnitude 7; on the 14th, it will be cloudy with scattered showers, and northerly winds of magnitude 5-6.

Today and tomorrow, there will still be heavy rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi. Some rain areas overlap with the previous period. The accumulated rainfall is large, and the risk of secondary disasters such as floods and landslides is high. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in defense. In addition, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Meteorological Bureau’s blue rainstorm warning and major meteorological disaster (rainstorm) level IV emergency response are still in effect.