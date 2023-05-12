Home » There will be strong rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and secondary disasters need to be prevented_Hangzhou Net
News

There will be strong rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and secondary disasters need to be prevented_Hangzhou Net

by admin
There will be strong rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and secondary disasters need to be prevented_Hangzhou Net

There will be strong rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and it is necessary to prevent secondary disasters

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-12 14:10

On May 12, the reporter learned from the Meteorological Bureau of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region that it is expected that there will still be heavy rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi today and tomorrow, and the rainfall will weaken significantly on the 14th.

During the day today, some areas in Beihai, Qinzhou, Fangchenggang, Yulin, Wuzhou, Guigang and other cities experienced moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain, and other parts of Guangxi were cloudy to cloudy with light rain and local heavy rain.

From tonight to the daytime on the 13th, some areas of Yulin, Beihai, Qinzhou, Wuzhou, Guigang and other cities will experience moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain, and other parts of Guangxi will be cloudy to cloudy with showers and local heavy rain. The highest temperature: 22-26°C in southeast Guangxi, 23-29°C in other areas; From the evening of the 13th to the 14th, the entire region of Guangxi was cloudy to cloudy with mostly light rain, and there were moderate to heavy rains in eastern Guangxi.

On the sea surface of the Beibu Gulf, from today to the 13th, there will be heavy rain to heavy rain, northerly winds of magnitude 5-6, and gusts of magnitude 7; on the 14th, it will be cloudy with scattered showers, and northerly winds of magnitude 5-6.

See also  Belluno, Filctem buys four hundred tickets to support Cinema Italia

Today and tomorrow, there will still be heavy rainfall in the southeast and coastal areas of Guangxi. Some rain areas overlap with the previous period. The accumulated rainfall is large, and the risk of secondary disasters such as floods and landslides is high. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in defense. In addition, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Meteorological Bureau’s blue rainstorm warning and major meteorological disaster (rainstorm) level IV emergency response are still in effect.

You may also like

Fast X – Meadow Walker reveals his cameo...

The electoral census in zones 2 and 3...

How can I balance my chakras?

He evades taxes and buries 15 million, 4...

Taiwan’s Hushenggong Glass Mazu Temple challenges the world’s...

You can celebrate Mother’s Day at home.

From Pistoletto to Vezzoli, the protagonists of the...

The UN representative is optimistic about the ceasefire...

“We leave very worried”

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy