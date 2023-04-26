There will be strong winds, cooling and sandy weather in the northern region. There will be rainfall in the south of the Yangtze River and southern China–Hualong.com

China News Service, April 26. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 26th to the 29th, affected by the cold air, most of the Northwest China, North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and other places successively had 4-6 winds. Gusts of magnitude 7 to 9, and sand and dust weather in parts of Northwest and North China; from 27 to 29, there will be moderate to heavy rain in Jiangnan, South China, and eastern Guizhou, including heavy rain in parts of southern Jiangnan and northern South China , Local heavy rain.

Rain and snow occurred in parts of northeast Inner Mongolia and other places in Xinjiang yesterday

Dust weather occurs in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and other places

From 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, light to moderate rain (snow) or sleet occurred in parts of the Yili River Valley in Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Heilongjiang, central and western Jilin, and central and eastern Liaoning. Yili, Xinjiang, Changchun and Siping, Jilin The local precipitation in Tieling, Shenyang and Fushun in Liaoning is 20-31 mm. Gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 occurred in parts of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, and central and northern China, with local magnitudes of 9 to 10; parts of northern Xinjiang, southern eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin and other places Blowing sand or floating dust weather occurs.

At 5:00 this morning compared with 5:00 yesterday, northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, western Northeast China, and northern North China saw a drop in temperature of 8-12°C, with a local drop of more than 14°C.

There will be strong winds, cooling and sandy weather in the northern region

From the 26th to the 29th, affected by the cold air, most of the Northwest China, North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and other places successively had 4-6 winds, gusts of 7-9, and the temperature dropped by 4-6°C. The ground is around 10°C; on the 26th and 28th, there will be rain (snow) in the eastern part of Northwest China, parts of North China, eastern Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China. ; Parts of Northwest and North China have sand and dust weather.

There will be cold air affecting our country around May 2.

There will be significant rainfall in Jiangnan and South China

From the 27th to the 29th, there will be moderate to heavy rains in Jiangnan, South China, and eastern Guizhou. Among them, there will be heavy rains in parts of southern Jiangnan and northern South China, and local heavy rains, accompanied by strong convective weather such as lightning and short-term heavy precipitation. The main rainfall period is on the 28th.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on April 26 to 08:00 on April 27, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, southern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, Hexi of Gansu, and northern Sichuan Plateau; Western Xinjiang South Xinjiang Basin, southeastern Tibet, Gansu Hexi, northern Shaanxi, central Inner Mongolia, eastern Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, northern North China, central and eastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, northwestern Hunan, southwest Hubei There were light to moderate rains in parts of the Ministry of Finance, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern Northwest China, central and western Inner Mongolia, and eastern Heilongjiang. Among them, parts of eastern Xinjiang have 6-7 winds. There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and the ocean east of Taiwan.

From 08:00 on April 27 to 08:00 on April 28, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, northern and southern Tibet, western and southern Qinghai, Hexi Gansu, and northern Sichuan Plateau. Snow; there are moderate to heavy rains in parts of central and eastern Jilin, central Liaoning, eastern Hebei, most of Tianjin, eastern Guizhou, southeastern Chongqing, central and northern Hunan, northwestern Jiangxi, and northern Guangxi. Among them, western Hunan, eastern Guizhou, There were local heavy rains (50-60 mm) in northeastern Guangxi and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Xinjiang, the eastern part of Northwest China, and Inner Mongolia. Among them, there are 6-7 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang and central Inner Mongolia.

From 08:00 on April 28 to 08:00 on April 29, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of the mountainous areas in southern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, western Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, and northeastern Inner Mongolia; southeastern Guizhou , Eastern and southern Hunan, most of Jiangxi, southwestern Zhejiang, western and northern Fujian, central and northern Guangxi, northwestern Guangxi and other places had heavy to heavy rains. Among them, parts of northeastern Guangxi and eastern Jiangxi had heavy rains ( 100-130mm). There are 5-7 winds in parts of the eastern part of Northwest China, Inner Mongolia, western and northern North China. In the Bohai Strait, there will be southerly winds of magnitude 4-5 and gust 6 to northwest winds of magnitude 6-7 and gust 8.