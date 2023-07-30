There will be suspension of the water service for the communes 1, 2, 3 and 9 of Neiva

The authorities announced that the inhabitants of the communes 1, 2, 3 and 9 of Neiva that next Tuesday, August 1, a scheduled suspension of the aqueduct service will take place.

This measure is carried out in order to carry out maintenance work and the installation of gillnets in a 20-inch pipe located in Carrera 16 between Calles 18 and 25.

The suspension of the aqueduct service will last 24 hours and will extend from 6:00 am on August 1 to 6:00 am on August 2. During this period, it is expected that the necessary works will be carried out to ensure the proper functioning of the system and guarantee the quality of the drinking water supplied to homes.

The company Ceibas EPN, responsible for the operation of the aqueduct, has indicated that some of the neighborhoods that will be affected by this suspension are the following:

Commune 1: Cándido, Santa Inés, Camilo Torres, El Triángulo, Las Mercedes, Calamarí.

Commune 2: Las Granjas, Airport neighborhood, Villa Carolina, Álamos, Caña Brava.

Commune 3: Part of the Campo Núñez neighborhood, El Lago, Caracolí.

Commune 9: Virgilio Barco, Galindo, Carbonell.

Given this situation, it is recommended that the residents of these communes take the necessary precautions and plan the water supply during the suspension period. In addition to making responsible and efficient use of water resources once the service has been restored.

The company Ceibas EPN pointed out that maintenance measures are essential to keep the aqueduct system in optimal conditions and ensure a water supply for the entire community.