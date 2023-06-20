Last updated جون 19, 2023

London: There will be two Eids in Britain. The Muslim community is worried because of the disagreement of the scholars. Scholars could not get on the same page again this year regarding the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha in Britain and the Muslim community was divided into two parts.

There will be two Eids in Britain this year, the Central London Mosque has announced that it will be celebrated on June 28, while the Central Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnah UK Overseas Trust has announced that it will be celebrated on June 29. After that, the Day of Arafah will be on 27th and Eid-ul-Adha on 28th June.

On the other hand, the central Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnah UK Overseas Trust says that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 29. The Muslim community living in the UK is in trouble due to the lack of agreement between the scholars.

It should be remembered that the Zul Hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, after which Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, while in Pakistan, the Clement Data Processing Center showed the possibility of the 1st of Zul-Hajj on June 20 and Eid-ul-Adha on June 29. Is.

