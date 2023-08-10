Home » There will no longer be cheap energy prices like they used to be
News

There will no longer be cheap energy prices like they used to be

by admin
There will no longer be cheap energy prices like they used to be

Energy transition, the Ukraine war and sanctions have their price

EON tries to lower the high energy prices. But the level of the time before the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war will not be reached. It is said that sustainable energy has its price.

Photo: Pixabay Published: 08/10/2023 – 08:20 am
by Editor (to) Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

According to statements by the EON CFO, higher energy/electricity prices will probably remain permanently, even if the horrendous price increases of the last 1-2 years are suppressed. But the “low” price level of the years before the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war will no longer be reached in the medium term [siehe Bericht »n-tv«].

Safe and sustainable energy has its price, explains the group. However, existing scope for price reductions will be used. The energy prices per kilowatt hour are cheaper than in the second half of 2022, but significantly more expensive than in the years before the Corona crisis.

Favorable energy prices are a decisive location factor that Germany is losing as an industrial location. Since the taxes and duties are also high and the bureaucracy complex, this is a toxic mixture that contributes to the deindustrialization of the country, experts explain.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

See also  Mexican cartels: the "invisible" hand of drug trafficking in Colombia

You may also like

Deputies approve the seventeenth extension to the emergency...

Grand Campaign Launch in Aipe

SAP on the Microsoft Cloud: The synergy of...

Exception Regime will continue to guarantee the safety...

Slamming in Brazil | The New Century

Tragedy Strikes as Official Helicopter Crashes During Flooding...

No trace yet of missing Grazer (82) in...

“The War Against Gangs Continues”

Texas Nanny Rosa Jimenez Exonerated After 18 Years...

Getting to know Cartagena by bike: the must-see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy