There will no longer be cheap energy prices like they used to be

Energy transition, the Ukraine war and sanctions have their price

EON tries to lower the high energy prices. But the level of the time before the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war will not be reached. It is said that sustainable energy has its price.

Photo: Pixabay Published: 08/10/2023 – 08:20 am

According to statements by the EON CFO, higher energy/electricity prices will probably remain permanently, even if the horrendous price increases of the last 1-2 years are suppressed. But the “low” price level of the years before the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war will no longer be reached in the medium term [siehe Bericht »n-tv«].

Safe and sustainable energy has its price, explains the group. However, existing scope for price reductions will be used. The energy prices per kilowatt hour are cheaper than in the second half of 2022, but significantly more expensive than in the years before the Corona crisis.

Favorable energy prices are a decisive location factor that Germany is losing as an industrial location. Since the taxes and duties are also high and the bureaucracy complex, this is a toxic mixture that contributes to the deindustrialization of the country, experts explain.

