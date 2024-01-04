There will still be haze in central and southern Hebei today and tomorrow, and the wind will be stronger the day after tomorrow and local gusts can reach level 9 – News

China Weather Network News Today and tomorrow (January 4th to 5th), most areas of Hebei will be mainly sunny. There will be light to moderate haze in the central and southern parts of the plains, and there will be severe haze in some places. Pay attention to precautions. The day after tomorrow, winds will be stronger in various parts of Hebei, with gusts reaching level 9 in some areas.

Yesterday, the sunshine in Hebei was online, and the pace of warming accelerated. At 15:00, compared with the same time the day before, most areas experienced an increase of 3 to 5°C. After warming, the temperature in most areas of Central and South China is around 3~8℃.

According to the forecast from the Hebei Provincial Meteorological Observatory, today, areas north of Baoding and Langfang will be sunny to cloudy, while other areas will be sunny to cloudy. Maximum temperature: -8 to 5°C in Zhangjiakou, Chengde, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, northern Baoding, Xiongan New Area, Langfang, and northern Cangzhou, and 6 to 15°C in other areas. The lowest temperature: -18~-10℃ in Zhangjiakou, Chengde, northern Qinhuangdao, northwest Baoding, and -9~-1℃ in other areas.

Tomorrow, the area north of Baoding and Langfang will be cloudy to cloudy, with scattered light snow or light snow in the Bashang area, and sunny to cloudy in other areas.

The day after tomorrow, there will be northwest winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in Zhangjiakou, Chengde, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, Langfang, western Baoding, and Cangzhou in Hebei Province, with gusts of magnitude 7 to 8, and locally up to magnitude 9.

In addition, today and tomorrow, there will be light to moderate haze in the central and southern parts of the Hebei Plain, and severe haze in local areas. The public must pay attention to health protection when traveling.

