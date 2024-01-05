There will still be heavy fog in Huaibei, Jiangsu and other places today, and temperatures will drop throughout the weekend – News

Heavy Fog and Dropping Temperatures Expected in Jiangsu

According to the China Weather Network, residents in Huaibei, Jiangsu, and other areas can expect heavy fog and dropping temperatures over the weekend. This morning, dense fog with visibility less than 100 meters was reported in some areas of Yancheng, Xuzhou, and Lianyungang. The public is advised to exercise caution when traveling in these conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the weekend, with the highest temperature in Nanjing on Sunday potentially reaching only 6℃. Residents are urged to stay warm and take necessary precautions to protect against the cold weather.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for dense fog and strong dense fog in certain areas of Jiangsu from this morning to the morning. Drivers are advised to be vigilant and prioritize traffic safety.

In the coming days, Jiangsu is forecasted to experience mainly sunny to cloudy weather, with cooling expected due to the arrival of cold air.

To stay updated on the latest weather developments, residents are encouraged to check the China Weather Network’s official accounts on social media platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, and Douyin. Stay safe and be prepared for the changing weather conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

