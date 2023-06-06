“There would be new taxes to be able to sustain the departments autonomously”

According to the Directorate of the Decentralization Mission of the National Planning Department, tax reforms are planned, but at the regional level. This is due to the fact that in the last 35 years, decentralization has been a priority in the municipalization and the departmental level must be strengthened.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Strengthening departmental autonomy at the same time as the taxation process, that is, that the departments have the capacity to “be priority actors in the issues of territorial economic systems and climate change, among others”, is one of the pillars that is sought to be The new model of decentralization in Colombia.

This was stated by Darío Indalecio Restrepo, director of the Decentralization Mission of the National Planning Department in an interview for Diario del Huila. According to the official, this validity is an opportunity that is presented after 35 years at the national level.

It should be remembered that the last decentralization mission was presented after the 1991 Constitution and caused great changes. However, Indalecio Restrepo indicated that “it is necessary to promote a second wave of decentralization that attacks five major challenges: equity, socio-territorial inclusion, climate change, open government and ethnic autonomy.”

Since the installation of the Decentralization Mission in November 2022, with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), various meetings have been held with regional actors and organizations to listen, request and receive proposals for this second wave. of decentralization in the history of Colombia.

new visions

“This is a great opportunity to review what is already more than 35 years old, which is the decentralization of the country. We are going to review everything that is the distribution of money and sources between the nation, the departments and the municipalities. In addition, the competencies of what they call ‘institutional architecture’, which are the capacities of the institutions to build their goals”, explained the director.

Likewise, it has been known that the objective of the Mission is to deliver in the first semester of next year, a series of proposals to deepen decentralization through a process of consultation between academic technical knowledge, the unions of mayors and governors, different ministries and administrative entities of the State, as well as social and territorial organizations.

At the regional level, Indalecio Restrepo indicated that since the past decentralization has already fulfilled “what political pluralism, the distribution of money and powers, was going to give, we need a new wave, and the new wave is called ‘decentralization of opportunities’, where economic development is framed and in those is the Governor Luis Enrique Dussan.

Darío Indalecio Restrepo, director of the Decentralization Mission of the National Planning Department.

So what we are putting in the center is the strengthening of the tax capacity of departments and municipalities, not only of Huila, but also what is autonomy so that local governments have much greater autonomy to formulate their priorities and have a more of a partner relationship with the National Government than demanders”, he pointed out.

He also stressed that “we are requesting decentralization proposals from all agencies, unions, sectors and the community in general. For example, the Colombian Federation of Municipalities; the Colombian Federation of Departments; Asocapitales, the Association of Intermediate Cities, the territorial unions; to the decentralized entities of the national order, to the universities, to the social organizations, to the representatives of the indigenous and Afro world, to international cooperation organizations and to the ministries”.

new taxes

Faced with the question of how the regional entities could achieve said autonomy, the Director indicated that yes “there would be new taxes to be able to sustain the departments and municipalities autonomously.”

This is because “decentralization has been primarily municipalization, so it is the municipalities that have strengthened the most in transfers than deliveries. The Nation makes the delivery of local resources to institutions in functions and various tasks”.

And he added that this is the time to strengthen the departmental level, “which is called the hinge. The intermediate level is underdeveloped, compared to what decentralization has produced at the municipal level, so our purpose is to strengthen departmental autonomy. Strengthen departmental taxation, strengthen the capacity of the departments to be priority actors in the issues of economic and territorial systems, climate change, among others, ”he added.

With reference to the call that has been made from the Department to the National Government regarding the responsibilities that have been delegated and that are of a national order, burdening the governorates in legal and financial matters, the official also spoke.

“These responsibilities would be defined in this wave of decentralization. We are in these, I think we have to be honest, there are a couple of issues that remain with a good part of the transfers that are turned from the Nation to the territorial entities.

The first is to pay the teachers’ payroll and the other is for the subsidized health system, but that is a national expense and due to some national decisions, all stability must be strengthened, from the teachers’ plant and to carry out this super work very important from the point of view of Human Rights, which is the subsidized health regime”, he pointed out.

And he added that “these are not resources at the discretion of the governors, nor of the mayors, nor of the councils, nor of the assemblies to make autonomous policies. To be honest about this national item, what is the amount that the territories really spend, which should have a greater role for local leaders, all of this should be strengthened through a tax reform and strengthen the autonomy of the territorial entities, ”he pointed out. .

And the universities in Huila?

Finally, the director of the Decentralization Mission reported that until July 15, public and private universities will be able to submit their proposals for the decentralization process in Colombia.

In the meeting with the university networks to improve the current decentralization model, Huila is not present.

“They must be proposals or studies on decentralization that are already ready and worked on in master’s theses, doctorates, courses, diplomas and consultancies,” explained Restrepo,

According to the director of the National Planning Department, Jorge Iván González, “with the National Development Plan we managed to prolong the role of the Decentralization Mission, especially to receive proposals on what decentralization should be like in Colombia.

At the DNP we are giving great importance to this exercise and we hope that the universities will send us their proposals on what this new model can be like,” said González.

Universities that are researching on the subject, especially master’s theses, doctorates, courses, diplomas and consultancies, may send their proposals, which will be part of the national debate, which will be presented next year.

According to the director of the National Planning Department, to date there are only more than 240 proposals on health, education, roads, taxes, culture, childhood, in short, on a multiplicity of issues.

In Huila to date, the entity has established that no meetings have been held with the representatives of the universities of the region, a job that, on the contrary, has already been done with other institutions from the technical team of the Mission’s management. .

Among the university meetings, the National University, Universidad del Valle, Universidad del Cauca, Universidad Externado de Colombia, Universidad de Antioquia, and associations such as the Network of Universities for Innovation of Valle del Cauca (Rupiv), the Colombian Center for Public Policies, Convergence for Colombia, the Economy and Territory Network, and the Decentralization and Territorial Development Network.