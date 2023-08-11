“There’s more to the fire brigade than putting out fires”

Children and young people in Linz can get a taste of fire brigade air not only with one, but with four fire brigade organizations. There is an opportunity to do so at the Ebelsberg and Pichling volunteer fire brigades and the Pöstlingberg and St. Magdalena volunteer organizations.

A total of 37 young members are already “active” in the state capital, including three girls – more young people are always welcome. In weekly exercises, the children and young people learn (the offer is aimed at 8 to 16 year olds) that there is more to being a fire brigade than just putting out fires, as Linz fire director Stefan Krausbar put it today. Device knowledge, first aid, civil defense are just as much a topic as immersing yourself in the basics of natural science.

No cell phones during the exercises

The playful and the shared experience are in the foreground, said section fire brigade commander Clemens Mlczoch. “The children and young people learn that a group is only as strong as its weakest link.”

For Security City Councilor Michael Raml (FP) – he is also responsible for the fire service – the youth fire brigade offers young people the opportunity “to use their free time sensibly and also to serve society”. The members could take a lot with them for their future professional life: from reliability to discipline.

The latter is required in the exercises, especially in terms of mobile phone consumption. The rule that smartphones have to stay in your pocket is unshakeable. “That usually works well and quickly in groups,” Mlczoch knows from experience.

At the age of 16, the offspring can switch to an active position, and the number of those who do so is not small. Together with career changers, they help to fill the gaps that arise as a result of “retirements” or moving away from the volunteer fire brigades. And for all those who want to turn their hobby into a day job, there is of course the option of the Linz professional fire brigade.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Julia Popovsky

Editor of Linzer Nachrichten

Julia Popovsky

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

