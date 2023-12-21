Home » There’s no doubt that Donald Trump is revolting, Joe Biden
There's no doubt that Donald Trump is revolting, Joe Biden

There’s no doubt that Donald Trump is revolting, Joe Biden

Thursday, December 21, 2023, 9:53 AM Good morning

America (Ummat News) US President Joe Biden says that Donald Trump supported the coup.

Biden told the media that he would leave it up to the courts to determine whether the Fourteenth Amendment applies to the former president.

On the other hand, the former president has announced to challenge the disqualification from the Colorado court.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of the state of Colorado declared that the former president was involved in the attack on the Capitol Hill and ruled that he is not eligible to be a presidential candidate.

It should be noted that the presidential elections will be held in the United States in November next year.

