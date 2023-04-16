Thermal anomalies increase at the bottom of the Ruiz crater

Seismicity levels similar to those of the entire week were registered this Saturday by the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, but an increase in thermal anomalies was evidenced at the bottom of the crater and a greater energy inside this giant, which has been firing for three weeks. the alarms in the country

The usual daily report of the Colombian Geological Service released this Sunday morning indicates that “the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice maintained similar levels compared to the previous day (April 14). The earthquakes were located in the eastern-northeastern and southwestern sectors of the volcano and in the Arenas crater, at depths between 0.5 and 4.5 km. The maximum magnitude was 0.8 corresponding to the earthquake at 12:49 am, located 1.1 km to the east-northeast of the crater, at a depth of 3.6 km.

He adds that the seismicity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits is maintained, as are the pulsatile ash emissions.

All the activity inside the volcano and in the vicinity of its gigantic crater is achieved thanks to the web cameras used and other seismicity tools located in strategic places and close to Ruiz, as well as satellite platforms.

According to this latest report, the maximum height of the gas and/or ash column observed on Saturday was 1,600 m, measured from the top of the volcano, with a dispersion direction to the northwest, about 120 m higher than that seen on Friday and that could be clearly observed from Manizales.

“The thermal anomalies continue at the bottom of the crater, which are observed from satellite platforms. As for the output of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, it maintained levels similar to previous days”, indicates the report of the Colombian Geological Service, which insists that, as it is, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable and, hence, the orange alert is maintained.

Remember, even though the seismicity of the fracture can vary and change location, the presence of thermal anomalies in the bottom of the crater greater than those presented in previous months, associated with the output -sometimes continuous- of ash, are parameters that indicate a higher level of activity of this compared to previous weeks, which must be monitored permanently and especially.