Thermal bags? No, real it bags. Vuitton plays with the Freezer models

Per quest’estate Louis Vuitton focuses on “luxury irony”. This is confirmed by the two bags proposed by the maison, which at first sight could appear as two common and elegant thermal beach bags.

The design of the Freezer Handle Soft Trunk and of Freezer Sac Plat however, it is deceptive: on the bags, made of monogram canvas with leather details, the iconic Trunk and Sac Plat models are depicted above. Models that cost less than the Freezer bags themselves, which on the website of the French fashion house came for three thousand and three thousand and 200 euros respectively. Important prices for an item which, according to the maison itself, “recalls, in a cheerful version, the shape and mirror-effect finish of the classic thermal bag”.

At the same time, however, it must be emphasized that for the big luxury players it is a rather recurring phenomenon, and now ordinary in recent years, to make fun of the function of an item as common as a bag. An intelligent marketing strategy which at the same time often makes fashion lovers and fashion brand buyers wonder about the concept of luxury itself.

A ‘master’ of this ironic self-deprecating approach he surely is worthycreative director of Balenciagawho with his creations has often played on this provocative aspect, proposing bags with a surrealistic design on the catwalk – and with very high prices – such as garbage bags or bags of chips, the latter made of leather and in collaboration with the American brand Lay’s.