Il thermal coat it can be essential for the energy efficiency of our home, but it must be done in a workmanlike manner and, above all, it must last over time. It is therefore advisable to think about correct maintenance: with the right precautions, the insulation can equal the life span of the entire building, counteracting the aging of the materials, and last up to 40 years. But how to make the thermal coat last longer? Here are some suggestions from the Sto Group.

Keep water away from the facade

The proliferation of microorganisms can have different causes, but the presence of humidity due to stagnant water is the basic condition for the formation of contamination by algae and fungi. For this reason, it is important to create an environment for the facade in which water, if any, can easily drain away. Furthermore, it is essential to periodically schedule cleaning interventions with possible repainting using self-cleaning functional paints.

Protect covers, window sills and doorways

Roof overhangs, absent horizontal coverings, such as window sills, low walls and parapet ends, or even an inadequately sized drip tray, are elements that can favor the formation of soiling as they facilitate the deposit of dirt. For this reason, it is advisable first of all to repair them with suitable water-based protections, such as flashings, roofing and stones, and secondly to schedule periodic checks to evaluate the possible removal of damaged parts and the restoration of the surfaces. As a general rule, for unprotected horizontal surfaces, one maintenance per year is sufficient, but for white or light-colored surfaces without constructive protection or very exposed to dust, checks are recommended at least every 6 months.

Correctly install the loads on the facade

In order to allow the installation of loads on the facade after the realization of the thermal insulation system, it is necessary to foresee, in the design phase, points on the facade where it will be possible to install loads without running the risk of damaging the thermal insulation system. thermal insulation cladding. The fundamental rule is not to pierce the insulation – unless there is an element for fixing the loads – otherwise the impermeability of the system is lost with the consequent probability that future phenomena of water infiltration could be triggered and deterioration of the material due to unsuitable or undersized fixings.

Protect the lower part of the building

Whether it is below ground level or at the level of the external walkway, it is always necessary to take all the precautions necessary to protect the support and the external insulation system itself. To increase impact resistance it is possible to intervene only in the most exposed and risky areas such as those near the foundations of the building; on the other hand, to repair the area below the plinth from splashes of water and other substances, it is possible to intervene with some details, for example through a strip of draining gravel. The important thing is to always keep in mind that these areas may require more frequent restoration work, and an additional plastering system or a more durable ad hoc coating may also be necessary.