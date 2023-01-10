At the beginning of the new year, more and more “Yang Guo” and “Yang Kang” have officially returned to their daily life and work, but their physical condition seems to have not kept up. During the recovery period of the new crown infection, this health consultation reminds you: the following 9 things must be paid attention to: don’t exercise vigorously, don’t catch cold in the body, don’t be too sad, don’t eat greasy food, don’t rush to recover, don’t be too tired at work, don’t sleep too much It’s too late, don’t over-disinfect, and don’t relax protection.

Be careful not to exercise vigorously

Moderate exercise during the recovery period is conducive to recovery, but strenuous exercise is not allowed. Intense exercise not only fails to promote physical recovery, but may also cause other problems. Be sure to do rehabilitation exercises according to your illness and physical condition. You can do some milder exercises. The amount of exercise should not exceed 1/3 of your usual amount, and then gradually increase.

——Liu Qingquan, President of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Be careful not to catch a cold

After “Yangkang”, it usually takes 2 to 3 weeks to recover. When the body is weak and the weather is cold, if you don’t pay attention to preventing wind and cold, you will be infected with influenza virus or get a cold caused by wind evil, not only will the uncomfortable symptoms “come back”, the human body will The required recovery period will be further extended. Therefore, it is very important to do a good job of wind protection and heat preservation.

——Yang Fan, Director of Health Management (Preventive Treatment) Center of Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Affiliated Hospital of Hubei University of Traditional Chinese Medicine)

Be careful not to be too sad

During the process of infection and recovery from the new coronavirus, it is natural to have emotions such as fear, nervousness and anxiety, and there is no need to be overly nervous. To overcome fear, tension and anxiety, it is necessary to actively carry out psychological adjustment, communicate more with others, encourage each other, support each other psychologically, and divert attention. Breathing relaxation training, aerobic exercise and other methods can be used to adjust emotions.

——Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition) issued by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission

Be careful not to eat greasy food

You can eat small meals and multiple meals, with a variety of foods and a reasonable mix. Maintain a variety of food, pay attention to both meat and vegetables, and mix them in thickness; eat more fresh vegetables, fruits, soybeans, milk, and cereals; eat fish, poultry, eggs, and lean meat in moderation, preferably fish, shrimp, poultry, and lean meat. Eat less fatty meat, and eat a light and non-greasy diet. Avoid eating spicy and irritating food, fried and greasy food.

——Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition) issued by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission

recovery attention don’t worry

During the recovery period of the new coronavirus infection, although the results of nucleic acid and antigen tests can take 1-2 weeks or even longer to be completely relieved. At this stage, personal protection, daily life, daily activities and exercise, returning to work, etc. should be gradually restored to normal in accordance with the principle of gradual and orderly progress and according to one’s ability.

——Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition) issued by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission

Be careful not to be too tired at work

Start with lighter work, gradually return to normal workload and working status, and avoid stress, overtime, staying up late and other behaviors. Take a 20-30 minute lunch break if possible. The recovery work is gradual, and the intensity is based on not feeling tired.

——Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition) issued by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission

Be careful not to sleep too late

More rest during the recovery period is conducive to recovery. Scientifically regulated sleep is an important way to maintain righteousness. To ensure adequate sleep. During the recovery period, don’t think about spending a few days to make up for the work left behind after the infection. It is best not to stay up late and work overtime.

——Liu Qingquan, President of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Be careful not to over-disinfect

Disinfection at home should be scientific and standardized, avoid excessive disinfection, do not directly use disinfectants to disinfect the human body, do not disinfect indoor air under the condition of people, do not use alcohol to disinfect the air, and do not disinfect large areas.

——Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition) issued by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission

Be careful not to relax

Self-protection standards cannot be lowered because of “Yangkang”. When going out, you must continue to wear masks scientifically, reduce gatherings, and do not go to crowded and confined places unless necessary. Perform hand hygiene at all times, especially after touching suspected pollutants or frequently touched public surfaces.

——Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition) issued by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission

