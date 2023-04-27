These are 5 drinks that hydrate and give energy

Water is essential for our bodies, but is it enough to keep us hydrated? Learn what electrolytes are, what is their importance and why you should consume drinks that contain them, especially if you practice intense exercise.

Electrolytes are substances that all humans need in the body, whether they are high performance athletes or people with a less active life. They are substances found in tissues, blood, urine and, in general, in most body fluids. The function of electrolytes is to conduct electricity through water.

These chemical substances regulate the nervous and muscular function of the organism, in addition to hydrating and balancing acidity and blood pressure. The human body is similar to a machine and within its operations it needs small electrical charges to operate, this is where electrolytes are very important.

People lose electrolytes when they sweat or have diarrhea or vomiting that can dehydrate the body. Therefore, it is essential to recover them by consuming drinks that contain sodium, potassium, calcium, bicarbonate, magnesium, chloride and phosphate, since water does not have any of these minerals.

The United States National Library of Medicine indicates that electrolytes are those minerals found in the blood and other fluids present in the body and that contain an electrical charge.

It is possible to find the presence of the elements mentioned above, in some of the daily meals, however, some hydrating and energizing drinks have been developed with high levels of these salts, in order to speed up the recovery of the body.

The following drinks contain high levels of electrolytes, consuming them regulates the levels of these components in the body and also prevents dehydration.

Here are some electrolyte-rich drinks:

– Cherry, watermelon or orange extract: it has been proven that these fruits contain large amounts of magnesium, potassium and phosphorus.

– Coconut water: a glass of coconut water provides the body with approximately 470 milligrams of potassium, so it helps prevent dehydration.

– Fruit smoothies: consuming smoothies made up of mixtures of fruits and vegetables is one of the best ways to replenish electrolytes. Some fruits and vegetables with high components of these minerals and that can be used to prepare these shakes are: banana, apple, mango, blueberry, strawberry, cauliflower, spinach, avocado, chard, blackberry and melon.

– Liquid isotonic drinks: in recent years several brands of hydrating and energizing drinks with high levels of electrolytes in their components have come onto the market.

– Powdered isotonic drinks: currently, it is also possible to find products with high levels of these minerals in presentations that can be diluted to consume, in addition, protein powders contain the correct sugar levels, which help the body recover quickly.

How are electrolytes made up?

You already know what electrolytes are, now it is important that you know their composition (NIH 2017)

Soccer

Chloride

Magnesium

Phosphor

Potassium

Sodium

What are electrolytes used for?

Understanding science, especially that of the body, beyond being a memory exercise, is a habit whose purpose is to help improve human habits and thus contribute to the organism. Now, to understand what electrolytes are and what they are for, we use an example.

Muscles need minerals such as calcium, sodium and potassium for their contraction; however, there are times when these chemicals become unbalanced, causing weakness, contractions, or cramps.

Electrolytes have a very important job to maintain the normal functioning of the body. They help regulate water in the human body, blood acidity (pH), as well as muscle activity (NIH 2020). Therefore, when levels drop it is very important to recover your balance.