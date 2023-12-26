These are 7 famous companies that filed for bankruptcy in 2023

The Year of Corporate Bankruptcies: Major American Companies File for Chapter 11

2023 has proven to be a tumultuous year for some of America’s most well-known companies. As the economy emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, these companies faced a range of challenges related to high costs, supply shortages, and growing competition, resulting in several major brands filing for bankruptcy.

WeWork, once the country’s most valuable startup and a disruptor in the workspace industry, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy after struggling to pay down its debt, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company had been facing internal challenges, including larger-than-expected losses and potential conflicts of interest, ultimately resulting in the ousting of its co-founder and then-CEO Adam Neumann. WeWork stated that it planned to renegotiate its leases and debt obligations while remaining open and operational during the reorganization process.

Rite Aid, a prominent pharmacy chain, similarly filed for bankruptcy in October due to mounting debt, losses, and legal battles. The company cited challenges in competing against major retailers and illegal opioid prescription claims as contributing factors. Rite Aid secured $3.5 billion in financing and debt relief and announced plans to accelerate store closures and sell some businesses.

Bed Bath & Beyond also took a hit and closed its last 360 stores in one of the largest retail bankruptcies in recent years. Overstock.com acquired the brand out of bankruptcy and relaunched its website, merging its online model with Bed Bath & Beyond’s product offerings.

Tuesday Morning, another home goods store, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, closing 200 of its stores. Party City, the largest party supplies supplier, also filed for bankruptcy and emerged from it, canceling nearly $1 billion of debt while closing some stores and keeping majority operational.

SmileDirectClub, a remote orthodontic company, closed its doors in December after filing for bankruptcy, leaving clients who were in the middle of their treatment stranded. Lordstown Motors, an electric vehicle maker, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June and initiated a lawsuit against Foxconn, its former partner.

The year 2023 has been marked by significant corporate bankruptcies across various sectors, signaling the enduring challenges faced by American companies in the post-pandemic economic landscape. With Chapter 11 bankruptcy offering a path towards financial reorganization, these companies will now be looking to navigate their way back to stability and success.

Share this: Facebook

X

