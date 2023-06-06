“These are going to be the best Central American and Caribbean Games in history” – Diario La Página

The president of the National Institute of Sports (INDES), Yamil Bukele, and the general director of the regional, Dinora Acevedo, shared on Monday the latest details on how the preparations for the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 are progressing.

Bukele explained that the Games will have 37 sports in total, 31 of them will take place in El Salvador, and the rest will take place in the Dominican Republic.

The table was also shared by Luis Mejía, president of Centro Caribe Sports, who emphasized that El Salvador has accomplished a true “feat” in organizing the regional competition in just a year and a half when the normal is six years.

Regarding the disciplines, it was detailed that there will be 53 in total, of which 46 will be held in El Salvador and seven in the Dominican Republic. The deployment of this event will take place in 27 sports venues, of which 22 will be located in El Salvador and five in the Dominican Republic. To accommodate these competitions, 53 sports venues will be set up, 47 of them in El Salvador and six in the Dominican Republic.

“We faithfully believe that El Salvador deserves new opportunities, new paths and I am very sure that we are all going to enjoy these games and we are going to celebrate them en masse, because there is better security and it is a new El Salvador; That is why we chose to fight and were elected official organizers of this twenty-fourth edition. These are going to be the best Central American and Caribbean Games in history”, Bukele said.

The organizers in El Salvador have prepared a protocol team dedicated to guaranteeing an agile immigration and customs process, to offer a warm welcome to all the delegations that will arrive at the airport. Delegations will be able to make use of an official lounge and pick up their luggage without setbacks. Afterwards, they will be safely transferred to the Central American and Caribbean Village, where they will stay during their participation in the games.

Regarding the nutrition of the athletes, it was detailed that during their stay in the Villa, 295,208 buffet services will be offered in the main dining room, in addition to 73,802 snacks in the different scenarios.

The Central American and Caribbean Village will be the temporary home of the athletes and delegates during the games. Participants will stay in the 22 residential module-buildings, which offer a total of 978 rooms and a capacity for 4,005 beds and cabins.

In addition, a wide range of services will be provided, including food, laundry, a video game room and board games, medical spaces, warehouses and offices for delegations, as well as an international zone with more than 30 different establishments. 24-hour security will also be guaranteed, from June 5 to July 12.

The Central American and Caribbean Fire

The Central American and Caribbean Fire will arrive in El Salvador on June 6, and the next day it will begin its tour of more than 70 municipalities in the 14 departments of the country. The highlight will be when the torch enters the Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium on Friday, June 23, during the opening ceremony.

Tickets for the ceremony will be free, with 23,000 tickets available to the general public. “It will be an unforgettable night filled with music, excitement and a spirit of unity and sporting competition,” organizers said.

“The San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games will be a true milestone in the history of our region, uniting athletes, delegates and spectators in an atmosphere of camaraderie and sporting excellence. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and witness the talent and passion that will be on display at every competition.”they added.