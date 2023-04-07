The Via Crucis is a religious practice that is part of Christian devotion and that takes place during Holy Week, especially on Good Friday.
It consists of mentally going through the path that Jesus Christ made from the moment he was sentenced to death until the moment of his crucifixion and death.
The Via Crucis consists of fourteen stations that represent different episodes of the Passion of Christ, from Pilate’s condemnation to the placement of Jesus’ body in the tomb. At each station, there is a meditation on the episode represented, followed by a prayer and a moment of reflection.
The Stations of the Cross can be performed individually or in a group, and it is carried out in churches, chapels and other places of worship. It can also be done on the street, following the stations that have been set up in some cities and towns for this purpose.
It may interest you: What is the meaning of Good Friday?
The Via Crucis is a practice that aims to remember the suffering and death of Jesus Christ, and can also be seen as an opportunity to reflect on one’s life and to meditate on human suffering in general.
Seasons:
- Jesus is sentenced to death: After being handed over by Judas, Jesus is brought before Pilate and sentenced to death.
- Jesus carries the cross: Jesus is forced to carry the heavy cross that will be used to crucify him.
- Jesus falls the first time: The weight of the cross causes Jesus to fall to the ground for the first time.
- Jesus meets his mother: Mary meets Jesus on the way to the crucifixion.
- Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross: A man named Simon is forced to help Jesus carry the cross.
- Veronica wipes the face of Jesus: A woman named Veronica wipes the bloody face of Jesus with a cloth.
- Jesus falls a second time: The weight of the cross causes Jesus to fall to the ground a second time.
- Jesus comforts the women of Jerusalem: Jesus addresses a group of crying women and comforts them.
- Jesus falls the third time: The weight of the cross causes Jesus to fall to the ground for the third time.
- Jesus is stripped of his clothes: Roman soldiers strip Jesus’ clothes before crucifying him.
- Jesus is nailed to the cross: Jesus is nailed to the cross and raised on it.
- Jesus dies on the cross: After hours of agony, Jesus dies on the cross.
- Jesus is taken down from the cross: The body of Jesus is taken down from the cross and given to his mother.
- Jesus is placed in the tomb: The body of Jesus is placed in a tomb by his followers.