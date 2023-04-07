The Via Crucis is a religious practice that is part of Christian devotion and that takes place during Holy Week, especially on Good Friday.

It consists of mentally going through the path that Jesus Christ made from the moment he was sentenced to death until the moment of his crucifixion and death.

The Via Crucis consists of fourteen stations that represent different episodes of the Passion of Christ, from Pilate’s condemnation to the placement of Jesus’ body in the tomb. At each station, there is a meditation on the episode represented, followed by a prayer and a moment of reflection.

The Stations of the Cross can be performed individually or in a group, and it is carried out in churches, chapels and other places of worship. It can also be done on the street, following the stations that have been set up in some cities and towns for this purpose.

The Via Crucis is a practice that aims to remember the suffering and death of Jesus Christ, and can also be seen as an opportunity to reflect on one’s life and to meditate on human suffering in general.

Seasons: