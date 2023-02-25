On February 13, the National Government and the ELN armed group began a second cycle of talks in Mexico, the guarantor country of this process.

During the meeting, prevailing issues were discussed, such as the bilateral ceasefire, a controversial issue in the last month of 2022, since President Gustavo Petro hastily affirmed an alleged pact that had not even been consolidated.

Now, both parties have made known the most important points of this new day of talks, where they maintained that some issues were agreed upon but that the following points have not yet been clearly and firmly developed: the legal characterization of the ELN as an organization policy, a point of contact for the ELN that will work during the negotiation cycles, the terms of accompaniment of those guarantor countries during the process, acceptance of the humanitarian process and a cultural pedagogical agreement on peace.

On the other hand, another of the issues that have stopped talking in recent weeks are the statements by the leaders of this armed group, where they have requested that they also be recognized as victims. During the dialogues, both commissions made clear complaints about violations of Human Rights and a horizon is expected that could clarify the ‘fine line’ between victim and perpetrator.

Likewise, the Minister of Justice Javier Osuna, approached the table and presented the draft Law on humanization in prison policy, a transcendental issue in the Petro government and which has been controversial due to the distancing between the Prosecutor’s Office and the House of Nariño. .

Currently, the two delegations continue to work on the dialogue agenda, in addition to consolidating new paths to reach peace, such as citizen participation in the process.